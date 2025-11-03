Weird Science star Vanessa Angel stuns with ageless appearance in low key outing

Vanessa Angel proved age is just a number as she stepped out in a relaxed, sporty look during a recent low-key outing in Los Angeles. The 90s screen siren, who turns 59 on November 10, looked effortlessly youthful in a figure-hugging black tank top and cropped leggings, showing off her toned frame as she crossed the street barefoot in flip flops. With a grey sweatshirt tied casually around her waist and a crossbody leather bag slung over her shoulder, the Weird Science actress kept her look minimal and chic. Vanessa accessorised with oversized sunglasses and carried a large bottle of water, appearing calm and carefree as she ran errands.

Her long honey-blonde hair flowed freely over her shoulders, and her natural glow was on full display, proof that decades on from her breakout roles, she’s still turning heads.

© MEGA Vanessa Angel was spotted keeping it casual in Los Angeles

As for the secret to her youthful looks, Vanessa told Prime Women: "I’ve been a fan of pilates for the past 20 years.

© MEGA The British-born actress who starred in the hit series Weird Science looked effortlessly chic in a black tank top, cropped leggings, and flip-flops

"Before being a mum, I did more traditional weightlifting workouts. Now, (I mean prior to the pandemic), I work out at Pilates Plus three times a week. It’s harder than regular pilates and a full body workout. I combine this with yoga which I’ve been doing since ’92."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Actress Vanessa Angel attends 'The Game' Hollywood Premiere

She also admitted she's not a fan of botox and prefers a natural look. "I’m not a fan of it for myself, but if it makes you feel better, I’m all for it," she said.

"I like a natural look, although it’s not easy to look in the mirror and see changes – especially in the lower face and neck. I tried botox when it first came out, but it’s not for me."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Vanessa was known for her role in the TV series Weird Science

She added: "I prefer a great facial and clean living to stay youthful. Oh, and lots of sleep and water! It’s cliché but it does help. Maybe because I grew up in Europe, but I still adhere to the “grow older gracefully” adage. I think older women in Europe are more revered in some ways."

The Baywatch actress recently spoke to Dial The Gate about her role in Stargate SG-1: "My character was supposed to come on for the following season and do nine episodes [in total]," she said.

"And then I ended up getting pregnant, and I had my daughter in early 2001, so I wouldn’t have really been able to continue doing the show. … Obviously being pregnant, that wouldn’t have been a good storyline for a Tok’ra. And the skimpy outfits would be difficult to work that into continuing.

"So I don’t really know what the reason was, exactly, but I remember being very disappointed. Because it was supposed to be three episodes, and then six episodes in the following [season] that never happened."