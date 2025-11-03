Weird Science star Vanessa Angel stuns with ageless appearance in low key outing

Vanessa Angel proved age is just a number as she stepped out in a relaxed, sporty look during a recent low-key outing in Los Angeles. The 90s screen siren, who turns 59 on November 10, looked effortlessly youthful in a figure-hugging black tank top and cropped leggings, showing off her toned frame as she crossed the street barefoot in flip flops. With a grey sweatshirt tied casually around her waist and a crossbody leather bag slung over her shoulder, the Weird Science actress kept her look minimal and chic. Vanessa accessorised with oversized sunglasses and carried a large bottle of water, appearing calm and carefree as she ran errands.
Her long honey-blonde hair flowed freely over her shoulders, and her natural glow was on full display, proof that decades on from her breakout roles, she’s still turning heads.
As for the secret to her youthful looks, Vanessa told Prime Women: "I’ve been a fan of pilates for the past 20 years.
"Before being a mum, I did more traditional weightlifting workouts. Now, (I mean prior to the pandemic), I work out at Pilates Plus three times a week. It’s harder than regular pilates and a full body workout. I combine this with yoga which I’ve been doing since ’92."
She also admitted she's not a fan of botox and prefers a natural look. "I’m not a fan of it for myself, but if it makes you feel better, I’m all for it," she said.
"I like a natural look, although it’s not easy to look in the mirror and see changes – especially in the lower face and neck. I tried botox when it first came out, but it’s not for me."
She added: "I prefer a great facial and clean living to stay youthful. Oh, and lots of sleep and water! It’s cliché but it does help. Maybe because I grew up in Europe, but I still adhere to the “grow older gracefully” adage. I think older women in Europe are more revered in some ways."
The Baywatch actress recently spoke to Dial The Gate about her role in Stargate SG-1: "My character was supposed to come on for the following season and do nine episodes [in total]," she said.
"And then I ended up getting pregnant, and I had my daughter in early 2001, so I wouldn’t have really been able to continue doing the show. … Obviously being pregnant, that wouldn’t have been a good storyline for a Tok’ra. And the skimpy outfits would be difficult to work that into continuing.
"So I don’t really know what the reason was, exactly, but I remember being very disappointed. Because it was supposed to be three episodes, and then six episodes in the following [season] that never happened."