Brooklyn Beckham's deafening silence after dad David's knighthood ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham has kept silent after his father, David Beckham, received his knighthood on Tuesday. The eldest Beckham sibling and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been involved in an ongoing 'feud' with his family since earlier this year, although reports suggest that the family rift started around the time of his wedding back in May 2022. Brooklyn failed to acknowledge his father's incredible milestone in any way, including on social media. His public snub was made even more apparent as the Beckham clan turned out in full force to support David's big day. The former footballer, 50, was joined by his adoring wife, Victoria Beckham, his parents, Ted and Sandra, and his youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Following his big moment, the former Manchester United player honoured all his children in a touching statement: "To my beautiful children, who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much… Finally, Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this… I love you all so much and Thank You @theroyalfamily." Showing his pride for his father, Romeo shared a photo from the big day alongside the words: "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxxCongrats Sir dad [laughing emoji] @davidbeckham," and Cruz shared a series of photos and cideos from the big day on Instagram.

© James D Kelly Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David's big day

David's knighthood

The former footballer received his knighthood as part of King Charles's birthday honours, after being in line for the honour for 14 years. David was recognised for his contributions to sport as well as his charity work, having played for England more than 100 times. His commitment to charity work spans across improving the quality of life for underprivileged children through his work with the charity UNICEF, an organisation he has worked with for 20 years. Although he's been considered to be a shoo-in for being knighted for quite some time now, he received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) back in 2003. After his investiture, he'll be known as Sir David Beckham, and his wife, Victoria Beckham, will be entitled to also change her name. This means the fashion designer and former Spice Girl could very well soon be known as Lady Victoria Beckham.

© Alamy Sir David Beckham was made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Of the emotional occasion, David said: "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour. To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true. Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation. "I'm so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I'm grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

© Alamy Live News. David was joined by his parents Ted and Sandra as well as his wife Victoria

Beckham family feud

Reports of a family feud sparked when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz skipped several important Beckham family events, including David's epic 50th birthday bash, Victoria's subsequent 51st birthday celebrations, as well as the fashion mogul's Paris Fashion Week shows. However, it's believed the feud kicked off in the lead-up to Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding when Nicola reportedly snubbed her future mother-in-law's label for a wedding gown designed by Valentino instead.

© WireImage David and Victoria are keen to smooth things over with the eldest Beckham despite the reported feud

She went on to insist that this was not the truth. In an interview with Variety, she said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that." Speculation of a feud continued to persist when the eldest Beckham skipped several birthdays within the family and most recently as well as the premiere his mother's eponymous Netflix documentary. When asked by the Daily Mail what his thoughts were on Victoria's new three-part show, Brooklyn remained tight-lipped and turned his back on the reporter, despite answering several questions previously. In addition to this, the Beckham family were not present for Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August, which took place at her family's Westchester County estate in New York.

© Instagram None of Brooklyn's family were present for his vow renewal with Nicola Peltz

While no official reason for the feud has been revealed, a source previously told HELLO!: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them." However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift." "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down." Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."