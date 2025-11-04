Meghan Markle's Suits co-star and wife announce they're expecting third baby: 'Infinite supply of love'

Patrick J Adams and Troian Bellisario are expecting a baby! The former Suits star, who was Meghan Markle's on-screen husband, and his Pretty Little Liars actress wife are set to welcome their third child together. The couple have two other children: Aurora Adams, 7, and Elliot Rowena Adams, 4. They announced the happy news of a new addition to the family with a sweet Instagram post on Patrick's account. Featuring a black and white picture of Troian cradling her growing baby bump and gazing out of the window, Patrick penned a sweet tribute to the couple's unborn child, writing:

"We don't know your name yet. We don't know your gender. We don't know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don't what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first. We don't know what will scare you or how you'll learn to overcome it. We don't know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you'll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them.

© Instagram Patrick J Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario are expecting baby number three

"We don't know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time. We've been here before but we've never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons.

"We'll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else. We don't know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents. It's a strange stage you're about to walk out on but we'll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon…"

© IAN WEST, Getty Patrick and Troian at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018

About Patrick and Troian's relationship

The two actors first met in 2009 on the set of a play and quickly fell in love. Shortly after, they both landed leading roles in major television shows when Patrick was cast as Mike Ross in Suits and Troian was cast as Spencer Hastings in Pretty Little Liars. Troian even made a cameo in Suits playing Mike's former love interest and opposing counsel in season four and five.

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Patrick and Troian first met back in 2009

They tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate California ceremony after being engaged for two years. In 2018, the couple attended the wedding of Meghan Markle, Patrick's former Suits co-star, and Prince Harry. The actor shared a snap of the Suits cast in UK for the occasion and captioned it: "The last supper #royalwedding."

Troian also shared a snap from the momentous event, writing: "Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. And last but definitely not least... thank you [Patrick] for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride."