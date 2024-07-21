Carrie Johnson delights with rare photo of tousle-haired children Wilf and Romy

Carrie Johnson recently reunited with her three children after a girls' trip abroad, and she will no doubt have melted hearts on Sunday as she shared some sweet pictures of her eldest kids.

The mum of three took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a series of photos of her children as they all enjoyed a day out at the Wisdom Wellness Festival.

In one snap, her little girl Romy, two, wore an adorable yellow dress as she had her face painted.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shows of gargantuan garden as she feeds the ducks

In another, Romy and older brother Wilf, four, who wore a vibrant dinosaur-themed shirt and who has wild blond hair just like his dad, held hands with an older girl as the three of them walked through a garden.

Another photo showed young Wilf kneeling in front of a singing bowl, apparently intrigued.

© Instagram Little Romy having her face painted

Carrie also shared a photo of herself beaming and dressed up for summer in a white broderie anglaise top and strawberry-print trousers with red Mary Janes, a turquoise necklace and her long blonde hair flowing past her shoulders.

The former Conservative Party media official, who married ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, often enjoys days out with her children, and recently helped make Wilf's fourth birthday celebration so special.

© Instagram The children enjoyed their day out

Family celebrations

In images of the special day that Carrie shared to social media, the youngster could be seen enjoying a fun family day with his mum, siblings and dad.

In a snapshot with his father, the little boy could be seen gazing up at Boris as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur. The couple's youngest child, baby Frank, one, was also recently christened, and it looked like another day to remember.

© Instagram Carrie looked so summery

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie gave her followers a glimpse into the occasion – with some of the most adorable images!

In one of the photos, little Frank, who wore his mother's former christening robe in the cutest snapshot, was perched on the sofa, a yellow heart emoji covering the tiny tot's face for privacy and his strawberry blond hair styled into sweet curls.

© Instagram Boris and Wilf both have tousled blond hair

Another behind-the-scenes picture showed the little boy's gorgeous cake, in shades of blue, white and grey with a touching elephant and balloon decoration on the top.

© Getty Carrie with her husband Boris

Earlier this month, little Frank celebrated his first birthday and Carrie, 36, took to social media with an adorable photo of her little boy, showing off his fabulously wild red hair in a sweet birthday morning photo.

The one-year-old looked so sweet, wearing a baby blue pyjama set and cuddling his toy duck. Captioning the photo, Carrie penned: "My birthday boy with his Donny duck toy," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

© Instagram Frank had a fabulous christening cake

The Johnsons' home life

The couple tied the knot in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. One of the most alluring features of the mansion they share, Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor, is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.

© Getty Carrie and Boris' May 29, 2021 wedding

Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.