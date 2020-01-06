Patrick J Adams' wife Troian Bellisario re-wore her wedding dress to the Golden Globes The Pretty Little Liars star got a second wear out of her gorgeous gown

For many brides their wedding dress is one of the most expensive things they'll ever wear, so we can't blame Troian Bellisario for taking the opportunity to wear hers for a second time at the Golden Globes on Sunday! The Pretty Little Liars star, who has been married to Suits actor Patrick J Adams since 2016, revealed she had re-created part of her bridal look in a candid post after returning home following the ceremony.

Sharing a snap of herself and Patrick tucking into some ice cream in their kitchen, Troian wrote: "Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #GoldenGlobes2020." The 34-year-old looked elegant perched on a bar stool in her kitchen while wearing the full ivory skirt from her wedding day look, teamed with a peach camisole.

Troian Bellisario wore part of her wedding dress to the Golden Globes

Troian's bridal ensemble was from Cortana, which she purchased at Loho Bride in Los Angeles. On her wedding day, the actress styled the bohemian look with long wavy hair and a striking headpiece by Amaroq, but for the Golden Globes her hair was tied back and sleek, with a natural beauty look and a pop of pink lipstick.

The Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Patrick and his bride married in a three-day camp-themed wedding at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Goleta, California, and shared their nuptials exclusively with HELLO! magazine. At the time, Troian told HELLO! she planned to wear the two pieces again in the future, after initially struggling to find the perfect wedding dress for her.

Patrick J Adams and Troian Bellisario shared their wedding day with HELLO! (Photo: Max Wanger)

"I’d never been someone who imagined my wedding dress as a little girl or even, truthfully, four months before the wedding!" she revealed. "I found myself gravitating toward really simple designs. I finally settled on these two pieces by Cortana because I could wear the silk top again. The bottom was a corseted, big dress. Some women say, 'I feel like when I put on the right pair of shoes, I can take on the world' – when they laced me up in this dress, I had that same feeling."

Meanwhile, Patrick opened up about their big day, telling HELLO!: "The weekend was filled with so many beautiful, perfect moments with people we love. We’ve been together for a long time, so [the wedding] felt like a celebration of not just what was happening that day, but everything we’d accomplished together."

