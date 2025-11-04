Kathy Griffin, 65, showcases svelte figure in tiny red-hot bikini

Kathy Griffin proved that she found the fountain of youth when the comedienne appeared on the Sherri show clad in a coral-colored bikini and nothing more, showcasing her lithe, toned figure in celebration of her 65th birthday. The redhead walked out to deafening cheers from the audience on Tuesday's episode of the show in the bikini and a pair of gold pumps, as Sherri Shepherd, the show's host, was left in disbelief. Kathy then stepped into a teal-colored dress as she sat on the couch, with her bikini still peeking out from under the gown.

"I have no shame," Kathy laughed, while Sherry simply exclaimed, "Oh my God!" Her appearance comes just a day after she shared a candid message about her birthday, which falls on November 4. "Tomorrow I turned 65. I can't believe it. My problem is I still feel like I'm 25," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself sitting outside at a restaurant, clad in a tan jacket and white collared shirt.

"Today I taped two of my YouTube shows, and my friend Mandy took me out to dinner and took this picture. Last night there was an almost surprise may as well have been a surprise birthday party flash mob party for me given by my pal, the one and only Emmy award-winning all around baddie @nancyleegrahn. More to come on that tomorrow."

She continued: "OK, I'm going to bed early with my four doggies and I'm going back to my book. Right now I'm on 1776 by David McCullough. Excellent birthday so far. Oh and tomorrow/Tuesday, November 4, my actual birthday, I am a guest on @sherrieshepherd. Can't wait!" Kathy's fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her youthful features, with one writing, "You have never looked better. Love you friend," while another added, "65? Where? Happy birthday queen!"

A third chimed in, "Looking so so good," while a fourth said, "How is that possible??? You look like you are in your 30's!!" The Suddenly Susan actress previously revealed that she was looking forward to being another year older. "You don't know how excited I am. I'm going to blame everything on my age. I want to be on every discount list," she told People.

© Sherri/YouTube Kathy looked incredible in just a bikini and gold pumps

The TV personality continued: "I got a facelift, which people seem to be fascinated by, and I just want to say I don't know why, but it cracks me up. I'm laughing because I've done some political interviews that I did all this research for, and then they're like, 'Kathy Griffin gets a facelift.' So, I know it's part of the story, and I'm fine with it. I thought naming [my tour] New Face, New Tour was funny enough."

© Sherri/YouTube She then stepped into a teal gown for her interview

While Kathy is unafraid of aging, she has undergone several cosmetic surgeries in her lifetime, including three facelifts. "It's my third. I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face," she said on Talk Your Head Off.

© Variety via Getty Images The comedienne revealed that she received her third facelift in 2025

The 65-year-old added that she had also received an "upper eye job" with a "cat eye stitch" and another stitch in her chin. "I'm going to be honest. It's painful. So these [expletive] that are like, 'It's like getting a tooth filled! It's nothing!' No, it's painful," she admitted.