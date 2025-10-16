Kathy Griffin pokes fun at recent plastic surgery and why she now wants to 'blame everything on my age'

Kathy Griffin is turning 65 on November 4 and counting down the days until she becomes a senior citizen because she knows that the new number will come with new privileges. She commented on her approaching era: "You don't know how excited I am. I'm going to blame everything on my age. I want to be on every discount list," per People. The comedian is embracing everything in her mid-60s and she's not afraid to get candid. Her upcoming tour called New Face, New Tour was hilariously inspired by her recent plastic surgery, which featured her third facelift.

She explained: "I got a facelift, which people seem to be fascinated by, and I just want to say I don't know why, but it cracks me up. I'm laughing because I've done some political interviews that I did all this research for, and then they're like, 'Kathy Griffin gets a facelift.' So, I know it's part of the story, and I'm fine with it. I thought naming it New Face, New Tour was funny enough," per People.

Kathy got transparent on the Talk Your Head Off podcast about why she underwent numerous facelifts. She revealed: "It's my third. I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face." She added that besides her facelifts, she also underwent an "upper eye job," which included a "cat eye stitch," and she also had a procedure done in her chin.

Kathy explained: "There's a stitch in my chin, which you're probably not going to see unless you're under me, but not in that way." The performer also expressed that her procedures have been very painful. She shared: "I'm going to be honest. It's painful. So these [expletive] that are like, 'It's like getting a tooth filled! It's nothing!' No, it's painful."

Post-surgeries, Kathy explained that she experienced a "rich lady recovery place," which was "disgusting." She added: "You get out of that place and you come home and maybe you come home with a nurse, and it's disgusting. I'm not going to lie. The first night there's drains that come out of your chin. I know it's so gross. But the vanity takes over."

Not only is Kathy open to cosmetic procedures but she's also been transparent about her experience on dating apps. She comically revealed: "I went on a date with a guy who told me if he wanted to, he could kill me with his thumb in under two seconds. Welcome to dating over 60," per People.