Knots Landing actress, 84, is ageless at star-studded event

Donna Mills looked as ageless as ever during an outing with her close friends and fellow stars Alana Stewart, Morgan Fairchild and Jaclyn Smith, at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2025 Tex-Mex Fiesta. The event, which took place in Dallas, Texas, saw the iconic ladies dressed to impress, with Donna wearing a turquoise outfit that featured fringe detailing and a black belt to cinch in her waist. The Knots Landing star looked youthful in the stunning outfit, with her blonde hair worn in a blowout and glamorous eye makeup applied.

Donna portrayed the scheming Abby Fairgate on Knots Landing from 1980 until 1989, cementing herself as an incredible talent. Prior to this role, she made her film debut in 1967 with The Incident, then starred in the soap opera Love Is a Many Splendored Thing for three years. Her big break came when she starred opposite Clint Eastwood in the 1971 flick Play Misty for Me.

The 84-year-old shared insight into how she maintains her youthful visage in an interview with First For Women, revealing that she emphasizes clean eating. "I love bread, I love dessert, I love ice cream and all those things, but carbs make me put on pounds, so I try to avoid them," she explained. "As a dancer, eating protein was the way I had to eat."

She continued: "I found a great Keto book and began to make some low and no-sugar desserts out of it, and they're delicious," before adding that hydration was key. "Staying hydrated is also important for energy. I never used to be aware of this – I could go all day without drinking water – but I began to realize that isn't good for me."

As for her workout regimen, the actress detailed her favorite exercises to AARP. "I play tennis five times a week, for two hours at a time. I am lucky enough to have a clay court, which is so much easier on your joints than cement. I also have a small gym in my home, so I work out with light weights, use my Peloton, do a lot of stretching on my ballet barre."

© Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Donna was glowing as she stepped out at the charity event

"And let me tell you, it's not always fun. Like almost everyone my age, I have arthritis, and it hurts sometimes. But this is where discipline comes in. I'm not Superwoman, but I do always see the bigger picture," she declared.

© Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett She was joined by her friends Alana Stewart, Morgan Fairchild, and Jaclyn Smith

As for skincare, Donna's message was clear: "The main thing is stay out of the [expletive] sun! It makes such a difference. And somebody asked me, 'Why don't you get [cosmetic enhancements]?' No, because I'm not going to look like a duck. I'd rather have lines than a duck bill."

© CBS via Getty Images Donna starred in Knots Landing for nine years

Donna still keeps in touch with her Knots Landing family, especially Joan Van Ark and Michele Lee. "[We] are still dear friends 40 years after we starred in Knots Landing. We even get together for the fans. And some show up wearing that dramatic eye makeup like my character, Abby!" she told AARP.