Knot's Landing vet Donna Mills, 81, shares secrets to her amazing physique

Donna Mills, at 81, continues to captivate audiences not just with her acting prowess but also with her remarkable ability to maintain a stunning figure.

The "Knot's Landing" actress recently shared her lifestyle and diet secrets with First For Women while promoting her new show "Ladies Of The '80s" alongside Linda Gray, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan, and Morgan Fairchild.

The blonde beauty emphasized her disciplined diet, notably her aversion to carbs. "I love bread, dessert, ice cream, all those things, but carbs make me put on pounds, so I try to avoid them," Donna explained.

She's discovered joy in Keto recipes, especially enjoying low and no-sugar desserts that align with her dietary preferences.

© Mireya Acierto Actress Donna Mills looks amazing at 81

For dinner, Donna often opts for healthier alternatives, like spaghetti squash instead of pasta, which she enhances with garlic, butter, and Parmesan cheese for a satisfying meal.

She also shared how she combats afternoon sleepiness by stepping out for a brisk walk, an activity that reenergizes her without resorting to caffeine.

© Instagram Donna is a fan of keto

Hydration is another crucial aspect of Donna's routine. Previously negligent about her water intake, she now ensures she drinks about two large bottles a day, occasionally adding lemon for flavor or an electrolyte additive during exercise.

In an interview with AARP - The Magazine, Donna delved deeper into her approach to staying young.

"At age 60, 70, later, you have so much more to contribute—don't just sit down and say, 'I'm done,'" she stated.

© Randy Shropshire : Donna Mills attends Variety Power of Women Los Angeles

Her diet has evolved over the years; while she avoided pasta, sugar, and bread during her soap-opera years, she now enjoys a balanced diet, emphasizing vegetables and light exercise, including tennis and workouts with light weights. Despite dealing with arthritis, she remains active and committed to her health.

Reflecting on her personal life, Donna opened up about taking a break from Hollywood to raise her daughter Chloe, whom she adopted at 54. "It was not a tough decision to adopt," she said, emphasizing the importance of being present during Chloe's school years.

Romance also played a significant role in her life, as she found love with actor and producer Larry Gilman at age 60, moving away from her past penchant for 'bad boys.'

Donna remains close with her "Knot's Landing" co-stars Joan Van Ark and Michele Lee, sharing that they still meet for fan gatherings.

© Frazer Harrison Donna's diet mainly consists of proteins and vegetables

She recounted how her role as the scheming vixen Abby Fairgate led to misunderstandings in her real life, with women initially standoffish due to her character's persona.

Looking to the future, Donna is excited about her acting prospects, including playing a 'vicious, sadistic grandmother' in an upcoming movie. In her interview with People, she highlighted her dedication to fitness, owning a ballet bar, and recently receiving a Peloton for her birthday.

Her diet mainly consists of proteins and vegetables, and she takes great pleasure in consuming fresh produce from her garden.

For skincare, Donna's advice is straightforward: "Stay out of the frickin' sun! It makes such a difference." She opts for natural aging over cosmetic enhancements, preferring to embrace her lines rather than risk an unnatural appearance.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.