Denise Lewis on 'owning' her space after news of shock split from husband of 17-years - exclusive

Exclusive: Denise Lewis on 'owning' her space after news of shock split from husband of 17-years
Denis Lewis announced she and her husband of 17 years parted ways in a surprise statement and earlier this year the Olympian opened up about 'owning' her space

Image© Dave Benett/Getty Images for New
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Olympic Gold Medallist Denise Lewis revealed the news that she has parted ways with her partner from her music mogul husband Steve Finan, after 17 years of marriage. "After much thought and consideration, Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple," she wrote on Instagram. "This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together. We remain grateful for the time we shared and the wonderful children created," she added.

Back in June, Denise took part in Soccer Aid, and during the training day of the annual celebrity event, told HELLO! how she was reclaiming her energy as she enters her second act. "[Having] more self-awareness, the more you delve into how you feel, what you want for yourself. As a woman of my age, you tend to be the primary care-giver, you're always giving out energy. Trying to reclaim that for yourself has been really important in the last few years. So far, I think I'm owning that space.

It has been reported that Steve, who was the manager of the late One Direction star Liam Payne, has moved out of their family home in Buckinghamshire, where the pair lived with their three sons. Ryan, Kane, and Troy. Denise is also the proud mother of her eldest, Lauryn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, the Belgian Sprinter, Patrick Stevens. Patrick and Denise were together for nearly a decade, however, their relationship ended in 2005.

Denise Lewis in a black sparkly dress and Steve Finan O'Connor in a black suit© Dave M. Benett
Denise and Steve walked down the aisle in 2006

Signs we missed

Back in 2024, Heptathlete Denise was spotted without her wedding ring on air throughout her run as a pundit for the BBC's Olympic Games coverage in 2024. The pair also seem to have unfollowed each other on their socials.

Denise's full statement

Denise's full statement read: "After much thought and consideration, Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple. This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together. We remain grateful for the time we shared and the wonderful children created. We value the kindness and support from our family and friends over the last two years and our priority moving forward is maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship and focusing on the well-being of those we care about most. We appreciate your understanding for privacy during this time and as we move forward."

WATCH: Denise Lewis introduces baby Troy

