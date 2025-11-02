Exclusive: Ego Nwodim reveals career update after SNL exit

Ego Nwodim was a regular on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, however, she left the hit show in September 2025 amid a series of departures, headed by creator Lorne Michael's, including Heidi Gardner and Devon Walker. On October 28, Ego attended the WWD Honors in New York City and exclusively shared with HELLO! what she has been up to professionally since her recent exit. When asked what this era of her life would be called, she instantly replied: "It feels like fun. It feels like a new texture and so that's exciting for me."

The comedian remains in the entertainment industry and is working on a plethora of projects, sharing: "So I'm working on a one woman show at the Lincoln Center with Seaview Productions, so very excited about that and to bring that to an audience and get to try it on its feet."

Ego also teased an upcoming screen debut and added: "I'm doing some other TV projects that will be announced soon." She comically continued without skipping a beat: "I can't spill the beans. I was gonna say 'spill the eggs,' but you could, I mean, you could spill eggs." Although she's turned a new page, SNL will forever hold a place in her heart thanks to her tight knit cast which quickly became like a family.

When asked who she missed working with the most, Ego kept her response diplomatic. She revealed: "Oh my goodness. I miss so many people at SNL. It would not be fair or right or ok for me to pick one. There are so many people that I miss there." When Ego made the announcement about her exit, she got sentimental about her cherished time with cast members.

She wrote online: "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable moments, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship," she wrote on social media.

She added: "Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!" Ego got her start in comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Ego Nwodim attended the WWD Honors on October 28 in NYC

She joined SNL as a featured player in 2018 and she soon became a cast member. Regardless of Ego's next career moves, we'll be cheering her on as she shows off her talents in new ways.