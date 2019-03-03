Denise Lewis introduces beautiful son Troy, reveals emergency birth story

Denise Lewis has introduced her ten-week-old baby son Troy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Hello! magazine. "At the age of 46, I'm a mum of four," she said. "When I look at my family I just go, 'Wow!' It feels like starting out all over again. My energy levels are as high as ever and I’ve got even more to give. I'm certainly more patient and relaxed than when I was a younger mum. I didn’t think I could love so much again. He's just adorable and I'm totally immersed in everything he does. It's a magical time for us; we’re blissfully happy and feel blessed to have him."

And the Olympic champion tells the magazine how her althletic training got her through the birth as she battled an emergency scenario. The umbilical cord had wrapped itself around Troy's arm, and every time Denise had a contraction, it was squeezing the cord. "I'd carried our baby for nearly nine months and didn’t want to take any chances," recalls Denise. "But when I asked for a C-section, I was told no, our baby was ready to be born. That's when the focus I'd learned during my athletics career kicked in and I brought him into the world naturally – with Steve filming the final wonderful moment."

Troy, who weighed 6lbs 9oz at birth, joins Denise's other children with husband Steve O'Connor Lauryn, 16, Ryan, 13, and ten-year-old Kane. And she says the entire family couldn’t wait to welcome the new addition to their home. "The kids were excitedly waiting for us by the front door," Denise said of coming home with Troy. "And they'd made decorations saying: 'Welcome home Troy.' It was so moving; they absolutely adore their little brother and helped choose his name, which means 'strength'."

She added: "Troy's definitely brought a new dynamic into the family. I’m totally in love with him. Now that I know he’s our last baby, I savour every second and want time to stand still. "He’s changed our lives completely."

