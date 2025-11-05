5 facts to know about Lakers star Jake LaRavia — including his multi-million dollar contract

Jake LaRavia has been the talk of the town, as he recently got signed to the Los Angeles Lakers for a jaw-dropping price. The rising star began his basketball career in high school and later played collegiate basketball. Then he represented two professional basketball teams before he was impressively signed to the Lakers. He's also been heavily drawn to his faith, and credits Christianity as what fuels him. Learn all about Jake's thriving career below.
Jake LaRavia's early and professional career
Jake was born in Pasadena, California, however at the age of five, his family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. He got his start in basketball by playing for Lawrence Central High School's team and his impressive game play led him to join the Indiana All-Star team. Jake played collegiate basketball at the Indiana State University, where he earned the spots on MVC All-Freshman and the All-Newcomer teams, before he was welcomed on the MVC All-Second Team.
He later transferred to Wake Forest University in 2021 and earned honors status from the All-ACC Second Team. During the 2022 NBA Draft, he was the 19th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, he was soon transferred to the Memphis Grizzlies during draft night. He most recently signed to the LA Lakers.
What has Jake LaRavia said about playing for the Lakers?
Upon signing on, he took to social media and wrote: "LAKESHOWWWWW! Hope Lakers fans as excited as I am. Let's work." When he attended his first press conference for the team, he got sentimental about his journey. He shared: "My dad’s super excited. He grew up here. Pasadena was where me and all my brothers were born. But yeah, my dad’s super excited—he was a big fan of Magic growing up, so when he got the news he was on the verge of tears… Don't tell him I said that."
Jake LaRavia's multi-million dollar contract
Jake has signed onto the Lakers team for a hefty $12 million contract, which is a two-year deal that is fully guaranteed. During his time playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings, he had a $6 million contract. Talk about an upgrade.
Jake LaRavia's religious journey
Jake has openly emphasized his deep connection to Christianity, but he admitted: "When high school came around I began to fall off and stopped doing the things I know I should have been," per Essentially Sports. He made the conscious choice to change his life around and revealed: "I decided to change my ways. I began to read and pray again and even started a Bible study on Wednesday and Sunday with the team trying to get them involved."
The role that faith plays in Jake LaRavia's life
Jake believes that his faith provides him a personal mission in life. He added: "Faith plays the biggest role in my basketball career. I play the game to give back to Him and to be able to use basketball as a platform to show other people who God is as well," per Essentially Sports. He passionately added: "If I can change one person's view on God and bring one person closer then I'll be satisfied. I want to be a light in people's lives."