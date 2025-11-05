5 facts to know about Lakers star Jake LaRavia — including his multi-million dollar contract

Jake was born in Pasadena, California, however at the age of five, his family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. He got his start in basketball by playing for Lawrence Central High School's team and his impressive game play led him to join the Indiana All-Star team. Jake played collegiate basketball at the Indiana State University, where he earned the spots on MVC All-Freshman and the All-Newcomer teams, before he was welcomed on the MVC All-Second Team.

He later transferred to Wake Forest University in 2021 and earned honors status from the All-ACC Second Team. During the 2022 NBA Draft, he was the 19th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, he was soon transferred to the Memphis Grizzlies during draft night. He most recently signed to the LA Lakers.