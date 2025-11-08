Sofia Vergara and famous TV star sister stun in glamorous rare photos

Sofia Vergara shared the spotlight on Thursday with her equally glamorous sister, Selling Sunset's Sandra Vergara. The duo made a rare appearance together in Miami to celebrate sun/skincare brand Toty, and they both looked gorgeous in strapless outfits that highlighted their incredible physiques. Sofia, 53, showcased her curves in an orange corset-style top with a multi-colored, figure-hugging skirt that accentuated her slim waist and curvaceous hips. Sandra, 37, meanwhile, opted for a floor-length, pale pink dress that skimmed her figure. Both women featured in photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts, which also showed them posing with fellow family members, including Veronica Vergara and Rosa Vergara.

Sandra and Sofia are rarely pictured in public together, but the real estate agent is no stranger to the spotlight. While she currently stars in Netflix's Selling Sunset, she has appeared in several TV shows over the years. Sandra started modeling when she was 24 years old, and in 2009, she made an appearance on the CBS procedural CSI: Miami.

Her other film and TV roles include Fright Night, Fetching, and Nip/Tuck, plus she was also on The Bold and the Beautiful for six episodes as Theresa Corazon. She has also worked in entertainment, as a beauty expert and co-host of an E! plastic surgery talk show titled Good Work, hosted by RuPaul and Terry Dubrow, and as the co-host of Yahoo!'s digital series Hook'd. In 2020, she also became the Los Angeles correspondent for PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

Upon the reveal that she had joined season nine of Selling Sunset, Sandra wrote on Instagram: "Well… this was fun. Beyond grateful and honored to be part of this wild, wonderful experience! MORE to come... Stay tuned for the magic."

"The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game," she also told Tudum, per a Netflix press release. "Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists," she further teased, adding: "There are some jaw-dropping moments you won't see coming."

"I've always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked," she also noted. "I'd seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it's a whole different level of excitement."

Though she has long been considered Sofía's younger sister, technically, Sandra is her cousin. Sofia's parents, Margarita Vergara de Vergara and Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, adopted Sandra when she was about a month old. Sofía's reps confirmed the biological relationship to E! News in 2011, after Maxim did a feature on Sandra, describing her as Sofía's little sister and onetime roommate.