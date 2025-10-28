North West channels unexpected star in incredible Halloween costume

The Kardashian family has always gone all-out for Halloween, and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, is no different. The budding star took to TikTok on Tuesday to showcase her incredible costume, which paid homage to the all-female Japanese metal band, BABYMETAL. Alongside two of her friends, North donned the band's signature outfit, which included a red and black tutu and an armor-like bodice with a silver panel. Her dark tresses were worn in a high ponytail with face-framing pieces at the front, and she added black combat boots to complete the look.

In the clip, North danced to a BABYMETAL song with her friends, pretending to play guitar and sing into a microphone. The 12-year-old has raised the bar with her recent costumes, which included an iteration of her favorite influencers – Jay Guapõ, Pink Cardigan and Chrissy G. She enlisted the help of her mom, Kim, to dress as Jay, while her grandmother, Kris Jenner, donned the Chrissy G outfit.

Jay later responded by posting a video of his shocked reaction while sitting in a plane next to Pink Cardigan. In 2024, North chose rapper Tyler, the Creator, as her Halloween subject, as well as R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. She matched with Kim in 2023, with the reality TV star dressing as Cher Horowitz from Clueless, complete with a yellow plaid look, while North went as Dionne Davenport in a matching gray, white and black plaid outfit.

North has never been afraid to experiment with her style, and she recently sparked controversy when sharing a TikTok video of herself with blue hair, blue eyes, heavy chains, face tattoos and piercings. While the look was merely the result of a TikTok filter, many fans were left questioning her transformation.

"What in the Kanye West is happening?" one fan quipped, while another added, "Tattoos? I mean if you like it totally do it, it's really cute but at 12?" Kim revealed that North has a distinctly tomboy-ish sense of style and was experimenting with new looks.

"It's interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'Okay, we're never wearing that again,'" the billionaire shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world." She added that the rising star has learned to tune out the noise and express herself despite receiving backlash for her sartorial choices.

"She'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair, or my this or that,'" she explained. "And she's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people.'" Kim then called for people to have patience as she navigated single parenthood.

"I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can, and my babies are good babies," she assured. "So, I just urge everyone to not be judgmental and to have grace on single moms trying to figure it all out with a pre-teen. It's a lot." Kim shares North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.