A$AP Rocky makes public confession to Rihanna: 'She don't know'

A$AP Rocky divulged a big secret he has been keeping from his girlfriend, Rihanna.

The rapper, 36, appeared on an episode of "The Run Through" with Vogue ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, which he is a co-chair, and revealed that he has no problem returning the favor when it comes to their wardrobe choices.

A$AP Rocky confessed that he has stolen pieces of clothing from her wardrobe, some of which she had no idea about, until now.

"It's not fair that my girl can just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it," he said.

© GC Images A$AP Rocky revealed he has stolen some of Rihanna's clothes

"That goes both ways," he explained. "She has pieces she don't know I actually stole. She does it to me all the time."

Giving an example, he added: "Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, 'Wait. There goes my Miu Miu [expletive] jacket! Like, what the [expletive]? I was looking for that since 2021.'"

© Getty Images A$AP Rocky wants to be "a catalyst for daring men"

The "Fashion Killa" rapper admitted he has no qualms about wearing clothes that have been deemed "feminine".

Explaining his approach to his fashion choices, he said: "Man, pardon my language, I do what the [expletive] I want… I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men.

"I don't know who drew the line between femininity – or just being feminine – and masculinity, excuse me. I don't know who drew that line, but I don't see any barriers for me."

© XNY/Star Max ASAP Rocky is a fashion lover

Family life

When A$AP Rocky and Rihanna aren't busy raiding each other's wardrobes, they are focused on raising their two sons, RZA, almost three, and Riot, 21 months.

Speaking about motherhood to Access Hollywood in December, Rihanna admitted she didn't think about what her family would be like before she became a mom.

© Instagram Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their boys

"You don't have an idea," she said. "You just hope, 'I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.' And it's happening, and I can't believe it."

During an interview with British Vogue following her second pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, Rihanna expressed her hopes for more children.

"Listen, I'm down for whatever," she said. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby sex next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky want to have more children

Rihanna has hinted that she is hopeful for a baby girl but admitted she can see another son in her future.

In December 2023, she was asked by E! News at her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collab event if there's anything she can't do, to which she jokily responded: "So far, have daughters."

However, she also hinted that she and A$AP Rocky are already planning for a third child. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed," she said.