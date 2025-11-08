Goldie Hawn reveals personal story about son Oliver: 'I was really, really upset'

Goldie Hawn has never been one to shy away from sharing an embarrassing story about her kids. During an appearance on an episode of Oliver and Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, the 70-year-old recalled the story of her son's circumcision. "He was a month old," she shared. "I was really, really upset. I wanted to be in there because I felt I could make him feel good." Goldie explained how she waited around before she was able to see Oliver. "The doctor came out and said, 'You’ll be happy to know I needed a bigger clamp,'" she said. "I said, ‘Oh my God, now what?'"

Oliver and his mom were joined on the show by guest Mel Robbins. Visibly embarrassed, Oliver laughed and admitted that his mom had previously told the story on a talk show. Mel then asked Olivier if he ever thanked his mom for sharing the story. "Kind of. … 'It’s like a bigger clamp.' I'm like, what?" he said, before Mel added that it was "better than her saying we can’t find something small."

© FilmMagic Oliver and Goldie are very close

Goldie welcomed her son in 1976 and her daughter, Kate, in 1997, with her former partner, Bill Hudson. Following their divorce in 1982, Goldie met Kurt Russel and the pair welcomed son Wyatt in 1986. The former actress is gearing up for her 80th birthday on November 21. However, it seems she wants to keep things low-key for the big day. In a new interview with People, Oliver shared that his mom turned down all of the family’s elaborate plans for her birthday celebration. "We've got Thanksgiving coming up. We have November 21st coming up, which I say I'm most looking forward to because of my mom's 80th birthday," he said. "We're going to keep it pretty chill because that's what she wants."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kate and Oliver host a podcast together

He continued: "I mean, trust me, I brought up everything like, 'Should we go to India?' And she just wants to keep it cool so we're just going to keep it very, very family," he shared. "And Thanksgiving, and then of course the holidays, Christmas, that's where we all get together throughout the year – tight, tight family."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn smiles as she and her children, Oliver and Kate, attend the gala world premiere screening of her movie Overboard.

Between her three children – Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt – Goldie is a grandmother to eight grandchildren, and is called GoGo by them. Oliver previously told Us Weekly that his parents are "amazing" as grandparents. "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents," he shared.