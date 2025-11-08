Why Jack Osbourne's milestone 40th birthday will be bittersweet this year

Jack Osbourne will have muted birthday celebrations this year. The media personality turns 40 today. This birthday will be his first after his father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away from a heart attack on July 22, 2025 at 76-years-old. In October, Jack spoke out during an appearance on Good Morning America about all of the support the family, which includes Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne, as well as Jack's siblings, Kelly, Aimée, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot. He said: "None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love."

Jack has yet to mark his milestone birthday on social media, but his mom did. Sharon posted a throwback photo of her holding her son's hand. She captioned the birthday message: "To my Darling Boy, my rock. Happy 40th Birthday." After Ozzy died, Jack was just that for his mom – a rock. He was by her side during the funeral processions and after Ozzy was laid to rest.

Sharing an update on how his mother, who was married to the "Crazy Train" singer for over 40 years, is doing, Jack confessed: "You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK.'" Asked whether she can "feel the affection and appreciation," from fans, Jack confirmed: "Oh my god, yeah. I know she feels the love."

© Instagram Sharon's sweet tribute to Jack on his birthday

Jack isn't the only Osbourne to navigate celebrating a birthday without their dad present. His big sister Kelly turned 41 on October 27 and opened up to her 4.1 million Instagram followers about navigating the loss. She wrote: "Every year, the thing I look [forward] to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me. Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart. Here are just a few of them. They were always short, simple but said everything I needed to hear. I love you, Daddy, tomorrow will suck without you."

© Larry Busacca Jack and his dad

But, Kelly made sure to be there for her little brother. The TV personality posted an adorable clip to her Instagram stories of herself and her son, Sidney – who turned three on November 6 – wishing Jack a happy birthday. Kelly looked at Sidney saying: "Can you say 'Happy birthday Uncle Jack?'" To which Sidney responded: "Happy birthday Jack!" – omitting "Uncle." Kelly also posted a video of Jack in a wig singing the Stevie Wonder version of "Happy Birthday."

© Instagram Kelly posted video of Jack dancing in a wig on his birthday

As Jack enters his next decade, he is building the next steps of his life. He is a host of the Trying Not to Die podcast where he has actively promoted his late-father's memoir, Last Rites. The autobiography was completed just 48 hours before the rocker's death. About the book, Jack told GMA: "I think the last chapter's the hardest. He was happy. He was in such a good mood."

© Getty Images for MTV The dad-of-four honored Ozzy in September

Jack is also a dad-of-four to Pearl, 13, Andy Rose, 10, Minnie, seven, and Maple, three. He shares the three oldest with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and his youngest with his now-wife, Aree Gearhart.