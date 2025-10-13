Ozzy Osbourne's family pay tribute to late rocker in unexpected way

Ozzy Osbourne's family paid tribute to the late rocker over the weekend with a visit to Totton, Hampshire, where a giant mural of his likeness made out of pumpkins was unveiled at Sunnyfields Farm. Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, as well as their kids, Jack and Kelly, were in attendance for the special trip, which saw the family ride a cherry picker to see the mural from above. Kelly's fiancé, Sid Wilson, joined the family, as did their two-year-old son, Sidney.

The mural was made from more than 10,000 pumpkins and took 16 people four hours to create. The image features Ozzy smiling while wearing his iconic black glasses and cross necklace, with bats flying around him. The 35-foot high sculpture was opened to the public for the first time on October 4, after the farm owners, Tom and Ian Nelson, asked locals who should be the star of their pumpkin feature.

The Black Sabbath frontman won a third of the votes, prompting Tom and Ian to get to work on the mural. The former opened up about the Osbourne family's touching visit to the installation, sharing that "it seemed like it meant a lot to them and they were a little emotional," as per the Daily Mail.

"It was a very relaxed atmosphere, and they seemed to enjoy their evening. They were just like a normal family having an evening out and thanked us for the tribute at the end," Tom said. "It is always a relief when the public perception of a work like this goes down well."

Watch scenes from Ozzy's funeral below...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne comforted by children Jack, Kelly and Aimee at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

Ozzy passed away in July after a lengthy health battle. His family shared the tragic news via a statement, writing, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The 76-year-old's funeral procession took place in his hometown of Birmingham on July 30, followed by a private service the next day at his Buckinghamshire estate. Since then, the family has been quietly returning to public life as they grapple with the loss of their patriarch. Sharon, whom he was married to for 43 years, broke her social media silence in September and thanked fans for their continued support.

© Instagram The Osbourne family visited the pumpkin mural over the weekend

"I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media," she wrote. "Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights."

© Redferns The rocker passed away in July

Her son, Jack, shared a candid update on his mother's well-being in an October 9 interview with Rolling Stone. "She's okay, but she's not okay. It's ups and downs," he explained. "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what's the new norm, what's the new baseline, 'What do I do without my person?'"

© Getty Images Jack shared that Sharon was still coming to terms with Ozzy's death

"But she's got a lot of love and support around her. I'm bringing her back to LA this week. Actually, I'm flying over to England tomorrow, because it's her birthday on Thursday," he said.