Kelly Osbourne moved to tears remembering Ozzy on son Sidney's birthday

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, in celebration of her son Sidney's third birthday on Thursday, sharing an emotional Instagram video filled with photos of the proud grandfather holding the tiny tot. The snaps included Ozzy swimming in a pool with Sidney, walking in the park with him, and hanging out in the kitchen together. Kelly shared a touching message to commemorate her son's birthday, writing: "I can't believe it's been three years already. I cried my eyes out making this reel."

She continued: "So much has happened in the most magical ways in the last three years. Happy birthday my little angel I know that Papa is watching down on you so proud of the little man that you are becoming! YOU ARE THREE!!!!!!!!! I love you I love you I love you," alongside several purple heart emojis.

Fans rushed to the comment section to add their birthday wishes and exclaim over Ozzy and Sidney's sweet bond, with one writing: "So moving!!! His pics with grandpa Ozzy are so adorable," while another added: "Your son loved Ozzy could see it in his eyes." She then posted a video of Sidney opening presents with his parents on the special day, including an adorable dinosaur helmet.

Just days prior to Sidney's celebration, Kelly remembered her father as she turned 41. "Tomorrow is going to be a first for me. The first birthday without my dad," she wrote on social media. "Every year, the thing I look [forward] to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me."

"Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart. Here are just a few of them. They were always short, simple but said everything I needed to hear. I love you, Daddy, tomorrow will suck without you." One card read: "To Kelly, I love you with all my heart," while in another, Ozzy sweetly wrote: "Dearest Kelly, I just want to say that I love and miss you every second of the day." Each of his cards was signed: "Love Daddy."

Ozzy passed away in July, aged 76, just weeks after performing his final concert in front of 40,000 devoted fans and millions watching online. He suffered a heart attack and passed away in his home in Buckinghamshire, England, surrounded by his family.

The Black Sabbath rocker was attached at the hip with baby Sidney, according to Kelly. "Oh my God, they're best friends," the TV personality told People. "So, favorite time of the day is nighttime because [Sidney] leaves me and gets in bed with my mom and dad because I'm staying in their house right now while my house is getting ready."

"And he goes and gets in bed with them, and they have cartoon time together, and it is the sweetest thing ever. I have to literally rip him out," she added. Ozzy shared a deep bond with Sidney and revealed on The Osbournes podcast that he was "the best", before adding: "He's lovely, he's coming into his own…he's very cool." Kelly shares Sidney with her fiancé, Sid Wilson, who has been the DJ for the heavy metal band Slipknot since 1998.