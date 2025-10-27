Kelly Osbourne marks first birthday without dad Ozzy in touching tribute

Kelly Osbourne rang in her 41st birthday with an emotional tribute to her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July, aged 76, following a lengthy health battle. The mom of one took to Instagram to share a series of childhood photos of herself with the Black Sabbath rocker, as well as old birthday cards written by Ozzy to his youngest daughter. "Tomorrow is going to be a first for me," she began. "The first birthday without my dad."

"Every year, the thing I look [forward] to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me," she continued. "Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart. Here are just a few of them. They were always short, simple but said everything I needed to hear. I love you, Daddy, tomorrow will suck without you."

One card read, "To Kelly, I love you with all my heart," while in another, Ozzy sweetly wrote, "Dearest Kelly, I just want to say that I love and miss you every second of the day." Each of his cards was signed, "Love Daddy." Kelly and Ozzy's fans rushed to the comment section to share their love.

"I know he will send you a little sign – he's with you always," one fan wrote, while another added, "He'll be with you in his heart, Kelly. He wouldn't miss it for the world." A third fan chimed in, "He is smothering you with love from above," while another declared, "He's still with you...you will forever [be] his [little] girl."

Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, also shared a sweet birthday post in honor of her daughter, with whom she is incredibly close. "Happy Birthday, Kelly! I'm so proud of you, you're everything to me," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of the pair hugging at a glamorous event. Kelly has been candid about overcoming her grief in the wake of Ozzy's death, and posted a heartbreaking message on social media just days after his funeral procession through Birmingham.

© Instagram Kelly shared a series of photos of Ozzy ahead of her 41st birthday

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough…but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," she began. "The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

© Instagram The TV personality shared several old birthday cards Ozzy had written her

"Grief is a strange thing – it sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be ok for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference," she continued. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind." Ozzy leaves behind Sharon, his wife of 43 years, their children, Kelly, Aimee and Jack, and his three older children, Jessica, Louis and Elliot, from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Ozzy and Kelly were incredibly close

His family announced the tragic news in a statement, revealing, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

© Redferns The star passed away in July following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease

Just two weeks prior, he had performed his triumphant final concert in Birmingham to a crowd of 45,000 and more than five million online viewers.