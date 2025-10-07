Teri Hatcher makes sad confession about her looks to daughter Emerson

Teri Hatcher got candid about aging in the spotlight while reminiscing about her time on Desperate Housewives, revealing that being called beautiful became part of her identity until she began to age in Hollywood. Speaking on her iHeartRadio Desperately Devoted podcast, which she co-hosts with her 27-year-old daughter, Emerson Tenney, and her on-screen daughter, Andrea Bowen, Teri shared that she has come a long way on her journey to self-love, and is now free from other people's opinions of her.

"When I was younger, when I was forty…I was on the cover of magazines. People told me all the time I was beautiful. That was part of my identity. No one tells me that anymore," she admitted. "And so you really need to be present and really enjoy what gifts you're given."

The 60-year-old added: "That's one of the things I do love about aging, I don't care that nobody says I'm beautiful anymore. I'm so free of all that stuff. I love that." Despite her comments, Teri looks better than ever as she enters her sixties, and recently shared a snap from her trip to Kenya that had fans exclaiming over her svelte figure.

The actress posted a photo of herself emerging from a late-night swim on her vacation with just a white tank top and underwear on. "She still got it going on," wrote one fan in the comment section, while another added, "Damn you look so good." Teri shared her secrets to staying in incredible shape with the Daily Mail, revealing that she tries to keep away from sugar, processed foods and alcohol.

See Teri in Desperate Housewives below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Desperate Housewives trailer

"Why not make the choice to stay away from ingredients doctors have told us aren’t helpful to our health?" she asked. "I stay motivated to make good choices, concentrating on eating food that falls into the categories of vegetables, dark leafy greens, fruits, and protein and whole grains." Teri added that she loves to meditate, exercise and take ice cold showers each day "so my body can do things long into the future".

The A-lister shared her thoughts on aging naturally with her 600,000 Instagram followers in August, comparing photos of her face in different lighting to prove that all was not as it seemed. "Walking at sunset in that magical golden hour any Oscar-winning DP would chase, I got curious to see what is the difference and should it matter. So, here's a no-filter shot of me facing the sun, and with it at my back," she wrote.

© Dave Benett Teri spoke to her daughter Emerson about accepting the aging process

"Every line…a story of real human effort, successes & flaws. Feel free to zoom in. Is one angle more forgiving? More 'beautiful'? How we frame beauty is everything – my perception? I choose gratitude for the time gifted in every wrinkle. I first put my naked face out there in 2010 – everyone told me I was crazy, but 15 years later, I'm still here, still saying it's okay to be real."

© Disney General Entertainment Con Teri shared that she was constantly complimented as a young star

Teri shares her only daughter, Emerson, with The Closer actor Jon Tenney. The pair were married from 1994 until 2003, and peacefully co-parented their daughter for years. Emerson is a writer and director, and an integral part of her mother's new podcast series.