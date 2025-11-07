Why NOT wearing foundation is the biggest anti-ageing skincare hack of all

To foundation or not to foundation - that is the question! I get so many queries in my 'Ask Laura' inbox on how to make your skin look younger, fast, and I have to say, through my role as a beauty editor for the past eight years, and my access to some truly incredible industry professionals, they all seem to say the same thing - skip the foundation. Now, this may scare you, particularly if you are a woman over 40. Foundation saves us all - it covers dark circles, tones down redness, and gives our visage a truly sleek and balanced finish. But it does come with its problems. Firstly, it wears off. You have to keep applying it throughout the day if you want to look picture-perfect around the clock. Secondly, it can tend to 'cling' to areas of the skin that aren't perfect, and let's not forget, it can also really nestle itself into deep-set wrinkles.

Professional makeup artist to the stars, Phillipa Louise, agrees. "For me, less is always more, especially when you don’t want your foundation to crease or find its way into fine lines. My top tip would be to only use creamy products and a very small amount of powder in the T-zone for any unwanted shine. The dewy and luminous finish is what you want to aim for."

It goes without saying that going bare-faced does take a lot of groundwork. Although flaws are beautiful and part of who we are (corny but true), it's worth noting that going bare-faced does mean you really have to put some effort into your skin's surface. That starts with subtle changes that will benefit you in the long run.

Use SPF daily!

"UV rays remain present all year round," Dermatologist Professor Firas Al-Niaimi tells HELLO!. "Consistently applying an SPF to the face and neck every morning is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin." Lina Ruiz - Research & Development Director at ATTITUDE, seconds this, too. "Even in winter, the sun’s UV rays remain active and can cause long-term skin damage. Clouds and snow may create the illusion of protection, but UV rays can still reach and reflect onto the skin, increasing exposure without us realising it. While cold weather might make us feel shielded, UV rays don’t take a break. Over time, this invisible exposure contributes to premature ageing, uneven skin tone, and a weakened skin barrier. That’s why incorporating SPF into your daily skincare routine, just like cleansing or moisturising, is one of the simplest ways to preserve skin health and radiance all year long."

Invest in red light therapy as part of your skincare routine

"Skin that glows naturally always looks a lot younger. A simple and effective way to make your skin glow with a natural radiance is using red light therapy, and that’s exactly what it’s designed for," Ralph Montague, Longevity Expert and Founder of The Longevity Clinic, tells HELLO!. "It works by stimulating collagen and elastin production, boosting your circulation, and supporting cellular repair. These are all key factors in achieving a luminous and glowing look. When your skin is healthier (and all cells throughout your body), you won’t need to resort to make-up such as foundation or powder as often, if at all, to artificially create a glow or a radiance, as your natural look will simply be glowing and radiant."

Ralph adds: "Many red light therapy bed users, particularly clients of mine, find that with their red light therapy practice now built into their life a few times a week, their skin tone becomes smoother, their wrinkles and fine lines begin to soften. However, the real magic is in the glow, that bursting inner radiance! This creates a new wave of confidence that they wouldn’t have had before using a red-light therapy device, when not wearing face makeup."

Drink more water

Everyone knows the importance of drinking water is very good for us, but getting that elusive two litres a day is imperative to skin looking good without makeup. "Hydration is key," Nutritionist Emily English tells HELLO!. "When the body is dehydrated, the skin can become dull and more prone to breakouts. The pores aren’t as flexible, so oil gets trapped more easily by dead skin cells, which can lead to blemishes." Rachna Murthy, Co-Founder of Face Restoration, agrees: "Hydrated skin creates a better environment for collagen to thrive."

How do I do the rest of my makeup when I'm skipping foundation?

Jo Martin, International Makeup Artist and Brand Manager for Albion Cosmetics, explains that it's all about the cream products when foundation is absent from your makeup routine. "I personally like to use an illuminating primer to give my skin a natural glow, and invest in a concealer to use lightly on any areas that are red or need concealing. Stick to cream blush and highlighter for a more natural finish. You can still apply your usual eye shadow, but I tend to keep everything more natural and glowy, so use a cream eye shadow and just apply it with fingers over the lid. I would finish with a lighter brow and my normal mascara and lipstick. I would then set it all in place with a fixing mist rather than using powders."

A beauty editor's 'foundation-free' makeup kit

Since adopting all these approaches and preparing for my 40th birthday, I have actually been foundation-free for quite a while now, and I'm really enjoying the freshness and the fuss-free, low-maintenance look it brings. For me, a great concealer is paramount - I need it to be a high-performing one that works to conceal certain areas well in the absence of foundation.

The minimal beauty products that have helped me embrace a 'foundation free' face

A good-quality SPF that also offers a little coverage is important, too - I love Attitude's 'Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Face Stick' as it's flesh-coloured and gives a dewy finish as well as protecting my skin from UV rays. I top it up throughout the day, after I've kept my skin hydrated with the Byoma 'Balancing Face Mist', which gives a zap of hydration on the go. I finish with the Tata Harper 'Creme Blush' as it has an ultra-blendable formula that melts onto the skin seamlessly, and the 'Lash Focus Growth Mascara' by Glow For It in brown, which gives a far more natural look against my foundation-free face, compared to my harsh black mascara.