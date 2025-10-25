Pamela Anderson looks radiant at the pop-up launch for her new beauty brand

Actress and reality TV star Pamela Anderson is bringing her vision of mindful beauty to life. The star hosted a press preview event on Friday, October 24, to celebrate the launch of a pop-up for her beauty brand, Sonsie, at Shopify NY. Open to the public this weekend, the serene space is filled with lush greenery and sensory touches inspired by Pamela’s Vancouver Island home - the same natural haven that shaped Sonsie’s ethos of simplicity, sustainability, and self-care.

In partnership with Shopify, Pamela also unveiled the Sonsie x Shopify Mindful Beauty Award, a $100,000 grant designed to empower early-stage, female-founded brands in the beauty and wellness world. The initiative aims to spotlight entrepreneurs who lead with mindfulness, sustainability, and purpose.

The announcement came during an intimate Q&A with her son and co-owner, Dylan Jagger Lee. Her other son, Brandon Thomas Lee, was also there to support his mom and brother, making the event a true family affair.

© Getty Images for Shopify Pamela poses inside "Sonsie Garden"

"Sonsie has always been about more than products - it’s a way of living, something we’ve built together. It’s a movement in beauty," Pamela shared.

She went on to explain why she remains fiercely independent in business: "It’s too important to hand off. We can take creative risks others might not - like investing in new biodegradable packaging - because meaning matters most. Having a garden be our main source of inspiration… we can have fun with it."

© Getty Images for Shopify Dylan and Pamela speak during Pamela Anderson's "Sonsie Garden" event

Reflecting on the family-run venture, she added, "It’s a challenge we took on as a family - which makes it all the more special. It’s easy to give your name away to brands you know nothing about, but we’ve learned so much - about great ingredients, sustainability, and how it all works. We’re proud of the decisions we’ve made - for us, and for what we have to offer you."

© Getty Images for Shopify Pamela with sons Dylan and Brandon

Away from the glamour of the Hollywood spotlight, the 58-year-old enjoys a relatively quiet life at Arcady, her newly renovated seven-acre home in Ladysmith, Canada. In fact, she recently revealed in an interview that working on improving her home has helped her with her new start.

© Getty Images for Shopify Pamela is proud of her family-run business

Speaking to Architectural Digest, she described Arcady as "where everything came back together for me". Pamela continued: "This whole new chapter? It started in the garden." The Canadian actress then explained how her love for gardening had started in childhood, but developed into a passion around the time of the pandemic. "When I moved home to restart," she said, "I instantly thought, I'm going to make an incredible garden."

For Pamela, the garden felt symbolic of her journey: "The garden is such a metaphor: you can replant your garden every year, rotate your crops. I started learning a lot about it and thought, 'This is how I want my life to be." After seven seasons of gardening and taking inspiration from some beloved Gardeners' World experts – "I love Monty Don, his videos and books," she told the publication – it has become something the actress is incredibly proud of.