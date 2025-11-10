Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly reveals strain with family: 'It hurts me so much'

Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney opened up on the family strain she is currently experiencing during an episode of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast. The executive producer says her husband's feud with Donald Trump has made it hard to deal with her conservative Trump supporting relatives. "It's definitely been challenging," she admitted.

"It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man," she added. "And to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family," she continued.

She went on to reveal that "unfortunately," she has "lost relationships with people in my family because of it."

"This is not just Republican versus Democrat for me anymore," she added. "It is, to me, it's family values and it's really hard for me because I grew up believing in these Christian ideals of taking care of the sick and taking care of the poor and I don't see that happening with this Republican party."

© Getty Images for Alliance for Wo Molly speaks onstage during the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards

"I feel like I'm kind of in constant conflict and I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all," she continued. "But I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard."

© Getty Images for The Recording A Molly, Jimmy and Paris Hilton at this year's Grammy Awards

During the podcast, Jimmy also took the time to address Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s suspension in September, saying that while he was faced with the very real possibility of his show never returning, he still wanted to end things "on my terms."

© UCG/Universal Images Group via G Protests as a result of suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live

"If I'd not been allowed back on the air, I'd be a martyr," he said. "It's not a terrible position to be in as a comedian, [but] it's not the position I wanted to be in. And it's also not the way I wanted the show." He revealed having extensive discussions with Molly, also the co-head writer and executive producer of his show, about how they'd handle things if that was to be their curtain call.

© Disney Molly and Jimmy on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I want to end it in a graceful way. I want to have a farewell party with our staff. I want to do all those things," he continued, adding that he wanted to "say the things that I want to say to people," but the idea of having it all shut down "abruptly, and unjustly, would have been awful. It's just not how you want it to go." Reflecting on his tenure with the show, he continued: "I've been doing this show for almost 23 years, it'll be 23 years in January."