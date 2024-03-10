Meet Jimmy Kimmel's wife and lookalike four children: Inside his blended family – photos

Jimmy Kimmel is a doting dad to four children after becoming a father for the first time when he was 24 years old.

The 2024 Oscars host shares two adult children, Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, with his first wife, Gina Maddy, and two younger children, Jane, nine, and Billy, six, with his second wife, Molly McNearney.

The former have followed in their father's footsteps and work in the arts, while the youngest two have their dad wrapped around their little fingers.

© Instagram Jimmy's wife Molly and their two children

"They are very funny," he told People in 2022. "Well, they have no respect for me whatsoever. They make fun of me. They're just goofballs."

Meet Jimmy's children and wife below…

Katherine 'Katie' Kimmel

© Getty Images Jimmy with his wife Molly and daughter Katie

Jimmy was 24 when he and his ex-wife Gina welcomed Katie on August 28, 1991, in Tampa, Florida.

The talk show host admitted it was difficult being a young parent as he and Gina struggled with their finances after Jimmy lost his local radio job soon after Katie's birth, which forced the couple to relocate to Palm Springs, California.

"I would work from four in the morning till around 11 in the morning, and at the time my ex-wife worked too," Kimmel explained to Vulture. "So, I'd pick Katie up from daycare as quickly as I could, because we couldn't afford the $5 an hour to keep her there longer."

He added: "I'd have her all day till 6 or 6:30, when my ex-wife got home. That was a hard schedule. I was exhausted all the time … I used to beg Katie to go to sleep, almost in tears, just so I could take a nap."

© Instagram Katie and her husband Will married in Las Vegas

Katie now lives in California, where she works as an artist after receiving her BFA from The School of Art Institute of Chicago in 2015. She married her longtime partner, Will Logsdon in September 2021, and Jimmy is a big fan of his son-in-law.

"I'll tell you, the guy is great," he shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021. "His name is Will and he's a great guy. And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now… That's how we operate in my family."

Kevin Kimmel

© Instagram Jimmy and his son Kevin Kimmel

Jimmy and Gina had their second child, Kevin, on September 19, 1993. Like his dad, he works in television and has been a production assistant on reality shows including Survivor and Big Brother: USA.

Kevin and his sister didn't experience the same childhood as their younger half-siblings, having grown up before Jimmy hit the big time.

However, he has certainly inherited his dad's sense of humor as he previously joked about his frugal upbringing in an Instagram post in 2021.

© Getty Images Kevin also works in television

Sharing a photo of himself holding a paper with the headline, "Hollywood's Richest Kids", he captioned it: ""I'm so [expletive] - embarrassed rn, I didn't even make the top 10."

In September 2022, he married his partner, Nicole, at one of his dad's homes in Idaho.

Jane Kimmel

© Getty Images Jimmy, Molly, and their daughter Jane

Jimmy and his second wife, Molly, welcomed their first child during his early forties. Jane was born on July 10, 2014, in Los Angeles.

The proud dad shared details of her birth on Jimmy Kimmel Live! telling the audience: "We had a little girl, we named her after my grandmother — her name is Grandma Kimmel.

"She weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz. at birth. Twenty inches long, just above the legal limit — sometimes, they make you throw them back."

© Getty Images Jimmy announced Jane's birth on his show

He added: "I've been taking somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000 pictures of her a day. She thinks I'm with TMZ now."

The late-night host loved becoming a father again and told People in 2016: "Everything's great about it — even the bad things are great."

He added: "When I come home, the level of excitement is something that you really can only get from a pet. She goes crazy."

Billy Kimmel

© Getty Images Jimmy and his son Billy

William John 'Billy' Kimmel didn't have an easy start in life following his birth on April 21, 2017. He was born with a congenital heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, which required him to have open-heart surgery at just three days old.

In an emotionally charged monologue on his show two weeks later, Jimmy shared the story of the terrifying ordeal he and his family went through. "He appeared a normal healthy baby," he said.

"My wife was in bed relaxing, a very attentive nurse at Cedars-Sinai heard a murmur in his heart and noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common.

© Instagram Billy was born with a congenital heart condition

"[The doctors] determined he wasn't getting enough oxygen in his blood, either in his heart or lungs. They did an x-ray, and his lungs were fine, which meant his heart wasn't. It's a terrifying thing. They found that Billy was born with a heart disease."

He added: "Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked, and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart."

Billy is now "doing great" and each birthday, his dad shares how "grateful" he and Molly are for their son's improved health.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel's wife?

© Getty Images Jimmy and Molly married in 2013

Molly is an executive producer and co-head writer on his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! She also worked on the Primetime Emmy Awards and executive produced the Oscars in March 2023, which Jimmy hosted.

They worked together for six years before their relationship turned romantic. However, their first encounter didn't leave Molly with a good impression of her future husband.

"When I first met him, he insulted me," she previously told Glamour. "The executive producer brought me into his office and said, 'This is Molly; she's my new assistant.'

"Jimmy barely looked up from his desk until my EP said, 'She competes in triathlons,' and then Jimmy looked up at me and said, 'That is really stupid! What a waste of time.'"

© Instagram Molly and Jimmy have worked together for years

When they did become a couple, Molly was nervous about sharing the news with her co-workers. "I was very, very nervous because I love our writers so much, and we work so closely together. I was also the only female writer in the room at the time, and I didn't want to change the dynamic," she explained.

"We love to make fun of Jimmy over here, myself included. When you have camaraderie with your co-workers, one of the parts of that is making fun of the boss a little bit, and now to think, That's the guy I'm dating, I didn't want that to stop."

After three years of dating, Jimmy popped the question in South Africa's Kruger National Park. They married on July 13, 2013, in Ojai, California. v

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.