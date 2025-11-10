Oprah Winfrey reveals how her notorious 'Favorite Things' really got started

We all know Oprah Winfrey's notorious saying: "You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!" But do you know how her popular Favorite Things segment actually came about? Turns out, it all started from the mogul treating her very own staff to the things she personally loves. Oprah, alongside her longtime friend Gayle King and Oprah Daily's creative director Adam Glassman, shared the original inspiration behind Oprah's show-stopping giveaways during her 25 seasons on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The trio revealed on social media that the jaw-dropping segment all stemmed from Oprah's love of pajamas. When she loves something, she wants to share it with others.

© Getty Images Oprah kicked off her Favorite Things segment in 1996

Oprah expressed: "The way Favorite Things started was, I had a pair of plaid pajamas. I loved them so much that I got one for everybody on my staff. Then I discovered Uggs…" Adam interjected and said: "You are the first person to put Uggs on the map," and Oprah confirmed: "I was." Gayle comically added: "Cause we didn't know whether it was [pronounced] 'Uggs' or [like] 'Uuugs.' We didn't know how to pronounce it." Adam Glassman confirmed: "That's true. We didn't know how to say it."

© WireImage She enjoys sharing the products she loves with others

The TV star continued: "We called everybody down. There were like 500 employees. 'Come to the studio' [I said]. I had gotten everybody's shoe sizes, and we handed out Uggs and then some brilliant producer...I don't even remember who it was, said: 'Why don't you do this for the whole audience?' and I was like, 'How ya gonna do that?' And then when I had the Legends Ball, remember, and [Gayle] said, 'I hope you're not giving out pajamas.' Cause I love to give out pajamas."

The notorious segment has immensely grown over the decades-long talk show, and the most known popular segment, which also became a pop culture phenomenon, was the one in which all the audience members received brand new cars. Gayle emphasized the evolution of the gifts and expressed: "And then she didn't give out pajamas. She kicked it up as whole, whole, whole, whole notch." Adam added: "You gave out much better than pajamas." Oprah humorously said: "I don't think it could get much better than pajamas."

© Getty Images The most popular Favorite Things segment was when Oprah gave every audience member a car

Gayle continued: "This never gets old to me," as Adam expressed, "It doesn't get old. People still love it." Oprah explained why she loved the Favorite Things segment so much and shared: "Cause life is better when you share it." The beloved segment aired annually for the holiday seasons from 1996 up until 2008. It had a brief pause and came back in 2010. The next and final time it returned was on The Rachael Ray Show in 2017.

© Getty Images Now the journalist's Favorite Things is listed in her magazine

Since then, Oprah's team, including Adam, search high and low for magical presents that will get Oprah's stamp of approval to be added to the seasonal gift guide in her magazine. Some of this year's picks include the Lola Weighted Blanket, Peepers Buzzworthy Blue Light-Blocking Reading Glasses, and the Skims Soft Lounge Sleep Set. It may still be November, but the holidays are quickly around the corner. With the help of Oprah's detailed gift guide, you're sure to find the presents your family and friends love, just as much as the journalist herself does.