Surprising stars in the billionaires' club, including Taylor Swift's eye-watering net worth

Taylor Swift

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Taylor is the first musician to become a billionaire primarily thanks to her songs and tours

The world's biggest pop star reached billionaire status in October 2023, propelled by her smash-hit Eras Tour. With stops in 149 countries, it raked in more than £1.4 billion in ticket sales alone – not to mention the merch! According to The New York Times, that is double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history. Would we expect anything less from Miss Americana herself?

The Grammy winner is also the first musician to hit the billionaires list based primarily on her songs and tours, unlike other entries, including Rihanna, who made the bulk of her fortune from her entrepreneurial endeavours. Taylor's music catalogue is said to be worth £440 million and was the subject of contention in recent years after it was sold to Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, in 2019.

© Getty The Eras Tour made more than £1.4 billion in ticket sales

As a pie in the face to the talent manager, the 'Cruel Summer' singer began to release the 'Taylor's Version' of her earlier records, asking fans to stop streaming and buying the originals to avoid funnelling money to Scooter. In case it wasn't clear, no one does revenge quite like Taylor. This wild idea worked, and she was able to buy her masters back in May 2025 from Shamrock Capital for an estimated £264 million.

''To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,'' she wrote on her website after announcing the news. ''To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version.''

© Getty She bought back her masters in May 2025

''The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.'' I'm not crying, I just have something in my eye…

Aside from her catalogue, Taylor is also somewhat of a property mogul, having a portfolio of £110 million. She is worth a whopping £1.2 billion in total, which basically makes her American royalty.