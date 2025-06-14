Gayle King reveals how Oprah Winfrey reacted to surprising live TV shoutout

Gayle King just weighed in on one of the most buzzed-about moments from the 2025 Tony Awards – when host Cynthia Erivo surprised Oprah Winfrey with a playful "You get a car!" joke on live TV.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Gayle emphasized that Oprah was absolutely delighted. "Oh, she loved that," Gayle said, calling the moment "such an iconic thing." She added that while her best friend wasn't aware that the joke would happen, she was in on the secret.

"I knew [Cynthia] was going to do that," Gayle said.

© Johnny Nunez Gayle and Oprah attend many award shows together

Cynthia's big swing paid off

During the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, Cynthia approached Oprah with a small gift bag placed under her seat. Inside: Junior Mints, a bag of Haribo Goldbears and a small red toy car – a nod to Oprah's famous 2004 talk show moment. Erivo teased, "Check under your chair," and Oprah, smiling, pulled out the toy to cheers from the crowd.

© Instagram Cynthia and Oprah kept joking throughout the show

"You get a car!" Oprah called out. Cynthia responded: "I've been waiting all night to do that."

Gayle says Oprah loved the moment

Gayle said Oprah had no idea the moment was coming, but welcomed it. "It's associated with Oprah. It’s always been a compliment,” she said.

On that iconic day on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah wore a red suit to give away cars to her audience members. But, Gayle wasn't a fan of the distinct suit at first.

In 2024, Oprah told PEOPLE: "I was like, 'I'm going to wear the red suit because the red suit matches the red bows. And that was the best decision. That red suit. It has carried us through a couple of decades now."

The look and the line went on to become one of Oprah’s most recognizable cultural moments and the toy car at the Tonys brought it full circle.

Cynthia and Oprah's history runs deep

© Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Cynthia performing while at the Tonys

Oprah and Cynthia's connection dates back to The Color Purple, which Oprah produced on Broadway and again for film. Cynthia's breakout role as Celie in the musical helped launch her into stardom and this latest moment shows the admiration runs both ways.

Oprah hasn't publicly commented on the bit, but from her in-the-moment reaction and Gayle's quick confirmation it's clear she enjoyed it.

A lifelong friendship

© FilmMagic Gayle and Oprah have been friends for decades

Gayle and Oprah's bond goes back nearly 50 years. They first met in the 1970s while working at a local news station in Baltimore and have been best friends ever since. Over the years, they've supported each other through career shifts, personal highs and lows, and major public moments.

They don't just show up for each other in front of the cameras. The two talk on the phone every day and have taken plenty of joint vacations, red carpet photos, and even award show moments.

This Tony Awards bit was just the latest reminder that when you see one of them in the spotlight, the other is never far behind.