Gayle King shows up to star-studded premiere with divisive new look

Gayle King, 70, made sure to show out at the F1 premiere on Monday, June 16. The CBS Mornings co-host attended the event in a pinstripe dress and a matching oversized blazer, paired with a pair of very divisive heeled sneakers.

The premiere was filled to the brim with stars. Brad Pitt, 61, Javier Bardem, 56, and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 40, were in attendance. Everyone looked great, but Gayle definitely understood the fashion assignment.

Her shoes were Sneex high heel-sneakers that featured a black and white pattern and velcro straps along the top. Gayle accessorized with wire glasses and a black Gucci bag.

© GC Images Gayle is a fashion risk taker

F1: The Film

Formula 1 is one of the world's most popular sports. According to Nielsen Sports, over 750 million fans watch the sport annually. It has produced household stars like Lewis, Max Verstappen, and Daniel Ricciardo, as well as a Netflix staple Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

After the premiere, Gayle told her CBS Mornings co-hosts: "I've never seen a premiere like this. They blocked off the street. They had Formula 1 cars there, they had all the drivers there, Brad Pitt of course was there."

Brad is starring in the new film as a veteran driver returning to the sport to help out his friend's team and mentor a rookie.

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi Brad and Ines at the premiere

The Fight Club star debuted his new relationship with Ines de Ramon, 32, and a buzz cut ala his Mr. and Mrs. Smith days.

"I saw [him] on the carpet," Gayle explained. "And I said 'What the heck! Brad, I really like your hair.'"

The event marked the first time Brad and Ines walked the red carpet together. Ines is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry. She separated from The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in 2022 after three years of marriage.

F1 is Brad's first film of the year. He last starred in Wolfs alongside longtime friend George Clooney.

Gayle out on the town

© Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Gayle and Oprah at the Tonys together

Gayle has been out and about lately. She attended the 2025 Tony Awards with her best friend Oprah last week. Earlier this year, she went to the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. And, of course, she went to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in April.

She faced a bit of controversy after returning to Earth, but responded to those disappointed in her trip to space by telling Entertainment Tonight: "Because you do something in space doesn't mean you're taking anything away from Earth, and what you're doing in space is trying to make things better here on Earth.

© Alamy Stock Photo Gayle with her all female space crew

"What Blue Origin wants to do is take the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space to make our planet cleaner," she continued. "The people that are working [at Blue Origin] are really devoted and dedicated to making our planet a better place."