Gayle King turns heads in clinging gold gown at A-list charity event

Television host Gayle King looked glowing as she attended the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies at The Natural History Museum on October 03, 2025 in London. The 70-year-old dazzled in a shimmering gold sequined gown with elegant ruching and long sleeves, accessorized with a matching metallic clutch and bold pointed-toe heels that peeked out beneath the hem. The event was a who's who of A-listers with guests including Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Felicity Jones, Jemima Khan, Dame Emma Thompson, Jemma Kidd, Graham Norton, Michaela Jay Rodriguez, Charlotte Tilbury, and Hannah Waddingham.

Of course, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney stole the show, donning a chocolate-brown gown as she joined husband George Clooney for the event.

© Getty Images for The Clooney Fou Gayle King attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies

Gayle was also spotted in a radiant yellow bathing suit earlier this year while holidaying overseas. Oprah Daily shared a picture of the TV host enjoying a trip, as she flaunted her hourglass figure.

© Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation Gayle was glowing in gold

The TV star wore a gorgeous bright one-piece with a buckle belt at the waist, and a sleek cover-up fabric that quickly transformed into a skirt with one knot.

© Instagram @OprahDaily OprahDaily posted a picture of Gayle King in a gorgeous bathing suit

Gayle has always been very open about her weight loss journey throughout her career. When it comes to her fitness routine, she shared that she is dedicated to hitting the gym five to six times a week for an hour and she loves switching up her routine.

The CBS Mornings host acknowledged that the book Business Plan for the Body by Jim Karas changed the way she looked at working out and she also previously trained with Jim for three months, during which time she shed 20 pounds.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gayle King on Instagram July 2025 of her on vacation in Mallorca

"Before I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio, and I wasn't losing weight the way I'm losing now. Jim said to me that building up muscle really does burn calories faster. For me, that's been the case," the TV star shared with Oprah magazine.

Gayle added that she has maintained her elegant figure by staying balanced and continuing to put in the hard work. "I deny myself nothing," she said. "Some people don't eat pasta or bread or sweets ever. I love those foods too much."

© Instagram Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey before heading to Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show

"So for the most part, I eat healthy, but if I go to a party or on vacation, I'm going to enjoy it; then I work extra hard to get back to where I was. I've learned that when you gain weight quickly, you can [also] lose it quickly," she added.

Gayle has often joked openly about her love of food with close friend Oprah Winfrey. In a video of the two posted on Instagram Oprah shared: “One of the other people who used to work for me in the morning, one of my behind-the-scenes people, Louise, was very upset with Gayle after a picnic."

© Getty Images (L-R) Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King attend the Ralph Lauren show

She further explained: "Everybody was saying, how wonderful Gayle is, and she goes, 'I don't know if Gayle's wonderful or not, because I was standing right there and Gayle walked right past me like she didn't see me, and she headed straight for the strawberry shortcake.'"

Oprah and Gayle have been close friends since 1976 when they met as young journalists. The two immediately hit it off, and their bond was secured after Oprah invited Gayle to stay at her place because Gayle couldn't make it home due to a snowstorm, and the rest was history.