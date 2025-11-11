Kathy Griffin makes jaw-dropping plastic surgery confession following daring TV appearance

Kathy Griffin has been incredibly open about the plastic surgery procedures she has undergone over the years, including three facelifts, a nose job and liposuction, and confessed what the price tag of her most recent facelift really was. During an appearance on the Good Guys podcast on Monday, the star explained: "I've had three facelifts. When I decided to talk about it on my little YouTube show, [it] took off...I mean, I thought that doctor was gonna propose. He was so excited." Kathy added that while some people can pay up to $1 million for a facelift, she handed over a jaw-dropping $218,000 for her procedure.

The 65-year-old's facelift was done by Dr. Ben Talei, a surgeon operating in Beverly Hills who has also worked with stars like "Chandelier" singer Sia. Kathy's confession comes just a week after she appeared on the Sherri show clad in nothing but a coral-colored bikini and gold pump heels, showcasing her svelte figure on her 65th birthday.

Kathy walked out in the head-turning look to deafening applause from the audience, as the host, Sherri Shepherd, exclaimed, "Oh my God!" and her guest admitted, "I have no shame!" The comedienne previously listed the numerous cosmetic procedures she had undergone, and shared that the recovery process was far from easy.

"It's my third [facelift]. I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason," she exclaimed on the Talk Your Head Off podcast. "No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face." Kathy added that she also underwent an "upper eye job" which included a "cat eye stitch", and also had a procedure on her chin.

"There's a stitch in my chin, which you're probably not going to see unless you're under me, but not in that way," she said, adding: "I'm going to be honest. It's painful. So these [expletive] that are like, 'It's like getting a tooth filled! It's nothing!' No, it's painful." After convalescing at a "rich lady recovery place", Kathy shared that the home recovery process was nothing short of "disgusting".

© Getty Images Kathy has undergone several cosmetic procedures

"You get out of that place and you come home, and maybe you come home with a nurse, and it's disgusting. I'm not going to lie. The first night, there's drains that come out of your chin. I know it's so gross. But the vanity takes over," she said.

© Getty Images The comedienne revealed that she paid $218,000 for her most recent facelift

Kathy has felt the pressure to get plastic surgery since she was a young woman starting out in Hollywood, and revealed that she received a nose job at 26 years old. "I was told repeatedly, 'You would be pretty if it weren't for that nose. You'd work more if it weren't for that nose. Hey, have you considered getting a nose job?'" she wrote in her 2009 memoir Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Kathy felt pressured to get a nose job in her twenties

"You would think I had a nose the size of Texas. I was young and impressionable, and I was told that enough that I started to believe it, so I got a nose job."