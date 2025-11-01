Charlie's Angel's star, 80, turns heads with dazzling appearance

Charlie’s Angels legend Jaclyn Smith continues to defy the years, and looked absolutely radiant as she celebrated turning 80. The timeless star stepped out on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to attend a special tribute to her late friend and former co-star Farrah Fawcett, who passed away from cancer in 2009. Joined by longtime pals Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, and Alana Stewart, Jaclyn graced the red carpet in honor of Farrah at a benefit for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which supports HPV-related cancer research, treatment assistance, and prevention programs.

The veteran star, who turned 80 on October 26, 2025, looked fresh and glowing in an all-white tailored suit, pairing a crisp blazer with matching trousers and a silky blouse for a monochrome look that exuded timeless sophistication. Her signature blonde hair was styled in soft waves that framed her face beautifully, while subtle gold earrings and a glossy nude lip completed the polished ensemble.

Jaclyn shared photos of the event on social media, captioning the images with: "In Texas with my friends in support of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation and the annual TexMex Fiesta! What a wonderful time for a great cause. Thank you to everyone who joined us."

© Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Jaclyn attends the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2025 Tex-Mex Fiesta

She also took to Instagram a few days earlier on her birthday, saying: "Nothing like being spoiled by your nearest and dearest friends at a belated birthday luncheon to keep you feeling young! My biggest advice for aging gracefully? Keep people around you who make you smile."

© Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Jaclyn was joined by Alana Stewart, Donna Mills and Morgan Fairchild

In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2022 she shared more insights into her secrets to aging well. "I have a big breakfast: scrambled eggs and two pieces of toast. Lunch could be anything: if I’m out it could even be a hamburger or pizza. In the evening, we have chicken or fish. And fresh vegetables. I try to be healthy but, damn, it’s hard. I mean, I don’t drink or smoke so can’t I have some cookies?"

© Corbis via Getty Images Jaclyn with the cast of Charlie's Angels

Jaclyn was married to actor Roger Davis from 1968 to 1975, followed by a union with actor Dennis Cole from 1978 to 1981. She tied the knot with director and cinematographer Tony Richmond in 1981, before calling it quits in 1989. Jaclyn then found her forever love with Dr. Brad Allen, whom she married in 1997.

© Getty Images Jaclyn Smith with her brain surgeon husband

She also revealed her thoughts on having work done, saying: "I don’t believe in fillers and I haven’t done any cutting. If I put anything in my face, I use my own fat, which is hard to do." She also revealed she uses IPL (intense pulsed light) but avoids Botox.

"I'm afraid of it," she said. "My husband says if you do Botox over and over, it totally collapses the muscle. You can overdo in this town like nobody’s business. And when you get done it’s not a good look."