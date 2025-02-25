The cast of Dynasty: where are they now?

A worldwide television phenomenon, Dynasty was a show that defined the '80s. Following powerful oil tycoon Blake Carrington and his affluent family, the prime-time soap opera bagged multiple Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations during its initial eight-year run.
From the catfights to the clothes, Dynasty has established a one-of-a-kind legacy and made mega-stars of its cast members. While we've sadly lost fan favourites John Forsythe and Wayne Northrop in recent years, Linda Evans, Joan Collins and John James hit headlines with their official reunion in 2015, and they've been busy in the decade since. Here's what we know...
Linda Evans
Linda Evans made her mark as Krystal Karrington, the former secretary and new wife of patriarch, Blake.
Following her run in Dynasty, Linda, 82, continued to appear on television, landing roles in Dazzle (1995) and The Stepsister (1997). More recently she starred in the 2021 drama film, Swan Song alongside Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge and Michael Urie.
On a personal note, Linda has been twice married and divorced. She now resides in a stunning mansion in Washington State with her beloved dog, Alexie.
Joan Collins
Joan Collins gifted us with the villainous and oh-so-glamorous Alexis Colby.
A tour de force, Joan, 91, has penned several books and continued to act in Benidorm (2014-2017), The Royals (2015-2018) and American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018). As of 2025, she is set to portray Wallis Simpson in an upcoming biopic called The Bitter End. Production will commence in the spring, coinciding with Joan's 92nd birthday.
Away from the cameras, Joan recently celebrated her 23rd wedding anniversary with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. Together, the loved-up couple travels frequently, spending summers in Joan's holiday home in Provence before returning to her London base in Belgravia.
A proud mum of three, Joan remains close to her daughters, Tara and Katyana, and son, Alexander.
John James
John James is internationally recognised for playing Jeff Colby.
After waving goodbye to Dynasty, John bagged himself another regular role, this time on All My Children. According to IMDb, he appeared in 34 episodes between 2006 and 2007. Among his other credits, the actor and producer, 68, has starred in Evil at the Door (2022), and Tales (2022).
A proud husband and father, John has been married to Australian actress Denise Coward since 1989. Together, the couple shares two children – a daughter, Laura, and a son, Phillip.
Pamela Sue Martin
Pamela Sue Martin played Blake's socialite daughter Fallon Carrington from 1981 to 1984. Following her departure, the character was subsequently recast, with Emma Samms signing on to replace her.
After leaving Dynasty, Pamela continued to appear on-screen and served as a guest star in episodes of That '70s Show (2002), The L Word (2006) and Nancy Drew (2019).
Pamela, who turned 72 in January, has since left acting behind. Speaking with Closer in 2023, the TV legend said she'd "never really looked back" and prefers to spend her days painting and gardening at her home in Mexico.
"After Dynasty, I moved up to Hailey, Idaho, with my horses and raised my son," she said. "I've had this place for over 35 years. Then I moved to Mexico [as my primary residence]. I renovated a barn into my little living space. That was over a dozen years ago."
At the time of the interview, Pamela noted that she was dating Allan Amador Cervantes, who works as a translator. Opening up about her son, Nick, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Bruce Allen, Pamela revealed that he has a biochemistry degree and has set up a river guiding company called Cascadia Rafting. Nick and his partner tend to spend the winters with Pamela.
Pamela Bellwood
Pamela Bellwood originated the character of Claudia Blaisdel Carrington.
Following her exit from Dynasty, the actress featured in episodes of The Twilight Zone (1989), Life Goes On (1992), Murder, She Wrote (1994) and Criminal Minds (2013).
Happily married to British-born photographer, Nik Wheeler, the pair shares two sons – Kerry and Christian – and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Jack Coleman
Jack Coleman joined the cast of Dynasty as Steven Carrington in 1982. After leaving the series in 1988, he went on to appear in Touched by an Angel (1995), Heroes (2006-2010) and The Office (2010-2013).
Since 1996, Jack, 67, has been married to former actress and model, Beth Toussaint, with whom he welcomed a daughter named Tess.