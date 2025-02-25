The cast of Dynasty: where are they now?

Pamela Sue Martin played Blake's socialite daughter Fallon Carrington from 1981 to 1984. Following her departure, the character was subsequently recast, with Emma Samms signing on to replace her.

After leaving Dynasty, Pamela continued to appear on-screen and served as a guest star in episodes of That '70s Show (2002), The L Word (2006) and Nancy Drew (2019).

Pamela, who turned 72 in January, has since left acting behind. Speaking with Closer in 2023, the TV legend said she'd "never really looked back" and prefers to spend her days painting and gardening at her home in Mexico.

"After Dynasty, I moved up to Hailey, Idaho, with my horses and raised my son," she said. "I've had this place for over 35 years. Then I moved to Mexico [as my primary residence]. I renovated a barn into my little living space. That was over a dozen years ago."

At the time of the interview, Pamela noted that she was dating Allan Amador Cervantes, who works as a translator. Opening up about her son, Nick, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Bruce Allen, Pamela revealed that he has a biochemistry degree and has set up a river guiding company called Cascadia Rafting. Nick and his partner tend to spend the winters with Pamela.