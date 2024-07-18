Jaclyn Smith, 78, sports very different look to Charlie's Angels days in new photo with surgeon husband

Jaclyn Smith oozed glamor when she stepped out in Beverly Hills for a rare public appearance this week with her husband, Brad Allen.

The Charlie's Angels icon was photographed walking alongside the heart surgeon and pulled out all the stops in a chic, all-white ensemble.

While there wasn't a bikini, any spandex or a pair of seventies, flared jeans in sight, Jaclyn proved her fabulous sense of style in a white suit, matching blouse and stilettos.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrities who changed their real name

She accessorized with chunk gold jewelry and wore her sandy-colored locks in waves around her shoulders.

Brad — who is a decade younger than his famous wife — opted for a casual flannel shirt and jeans.

© Getty Images Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson were the ultimate Charlie's Angels

They appeared deep in conversation as they spent the afternoon shopping.

Jaclyn recently returned to the spotlight after creating her own fragrance line which will be sold on HSN from July 24.

In an interview with People, Jaclyn said JACKIE is a love letter to her family.

© MEGA Jaclyn was seen with her husband of 27 years

"I'm thrilled with it," she told the outlet. "It's authentic to me. It's from my heart [and for] my family, especially my mother who introduced me to fragrances as a young girl. She loved fragrance, and the fragrance she wore would be reminiscent of this one. It's from my travels, my garden. This has been really exciting for me."

Jaclyn rose to fame when she starred on Charlie's Angels as Kelly Garrett alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson.

© Unique Nicole Jaclyn - pictured in 2024 - has launched her own fragrance

She was the only one of the Angels to star on the show throughout its whole run from 1976 to 1981.

Jaclyn also made an appearance as Kelly in the movie reboot starring Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz in 2003 as well as in the 2019 version.

© Getty Images Jaclyn's husband is a heart surgeon

Jaclyn previously spoke about maintaining her famous appearance as she gets older, insisting she has never had fillers or Botox.

"I'm afraid of it," she told You Magazine. "My husband says if you do Botox over and over, it totally collapses the muscle. You can overdo it in this town like nobody’s business. And when you get done it’s not a good look."

© Getty Images The original Charlie's Angels

She added: "I don't believe in fillers and haven't done any cutting. If I put anything on my face, I use my own fat, which is hard to do."

Jaclyn added that the key to staying young is "having a lot to be proud of as a grandmother, mother, wife and successful businesswoman."

As for focusing too heavily on looks, she quipped: "It can turn on you, it's just so superficial. If it's not wedded to something deeper, you're in trouble. You've got to be more than what's on your face."