Nicole Kidman's spiritual healer reveals 3 steps to break out of a midlife rut

Have you got to a stage in midlife where you feel stuck? It could be making a decision about your career, contemplating on your relationship or spinning out about bigger questions such as, 'What the hell am I even doing with my life?'. Most of us will experience a moment where we hit a wall, freeze and haven't got a clue which way to turn. This can be due to a myriad of reasons, from hormones to circumstance, but you just know something is off. It can feel like a huge struggle to push past it to get back on track.

Shaking off this overwhelming feeling and moving forward can be easier than you think, according to Laura Day, author of The Prism. As a psychic healer, Laura has helped A-List stars such as Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman move past tough times in their lives. She lives by the mantra that it can take changing just one small thing at a time to clear the way for more clarity and stepping into a brighter future.

Laura is hosting a special event at Home in London

"It takes a few moments to move from a really bad space where you're having trouble functioning, to a space where you can function, to then a space where you construct what you want in your life," says Laura, who will be hosting an event at Home in Primrose Hill on November 30. "We all have those moments. I'm the author of seven books on intuition and healing and I too have been there. The most important thing to realise, and I think it's something that trips us up, is that you can't fix a broken moment with a broken tool. And in that moment, you are a closed system that is not working with or in your environment in a way that's productive - you need to change something."

© CAA. SHAYAN ASGHARNIA/AUGUST Laura Day works with Demi Moore

It's easy to feel overwhelmed or catastrophise about a situation, but by taking a breath and a moment to shift your energy, that feeling of being stuck will start to change little by little until you are no longer rooted in a place of inertia.

Here, Laura outlines the first steps you should try to help you stop feeling stuck in a situation.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Freeing yourself from a situation

1. No new damage

Steer yourself away from the things that you keep doing that do not serve you, Laura implores. "That means stay away from the frenemy who you want to talk to but always makes you feel bad or don't eat that sugary thing that sets you on the wrong path."

2. Heal yourself

"Do things that are healing and stay away from the things that aren't," Laura says. "Turn to activities such as walking in nature, take up yoga, or just focus on the people, places and spaces that make you feel good.

© Getty Images Laura says yoga can help us move through decisions

3. Do the next thing

"There is always something productive to do. Part of what happens is, we get stuck on rumination, recrimination. It's not the moment to do that, so do the next positive thing. It could be a tiny thing, like jumping up and down for a moment. The next tiny thing to set your life right tells your intuition that you're ready to go."

These simple steps can help even the most overwhelmed and hopeless of us start to feel a shift. If you try it, let Secondact@hellomagazine.com know how you get on.

Laura Day will be hosting an intuition and healing workshop at Home, Primrose Hill, 30th November