HELLO!'s Power List revealed - featuring 25 of the most inspiring midlife women

We’re thrilled to introduce you to HELLO!'s 2025 Power List 2025; a formidable group of women chosen by HELLO! for their inspiring pivots and reinventions in midlife and beyond. We celebrate them as they reframe the narrative of what being in midlife means and empower other women over 40 to take control of their lives, their health, their desires and their direction.

As part of our Second Act community, we are committed to championing this exciting stage in life with stories of inspiring women who are realising that the best is yet to come, an dthis inaugural list is a celebration of the incredible leaps forward that have been taken to allow women the confidence to create the second act they want for themselves and to ensure that the rest of the world is behind them as they embark on this exciting new chapter.

WATCH: Inside HELLO!'s Power List party - as it happened

Amanda Wakeley

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "We have to keep moving, stay curious, stay impassioned"

As one of Britain's most celebrated fashion designers and creative directors, Amanda Wakeley has dressed everyone from Princess Diana and Princess Kate to Angelina Jolie and Beyoncé.

Her contribution to the fashion industry was honoured with an OBE by King Charles in 2010. She has been co-chair of the fundraising organisation Fashion Targets Breast Cancer since it was founded in 1996.

After 30 years in business, Amanda has pivoted to become a podcast host whilst learning to rest in her second act. "We have to keep moving, stay curious, stay impassioned. Because I think unless you're passionate about what you're doing, you're wasting your life."

Ateh Jewel

"This is my second act and I'm making it my best one yet" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

Ateh Jewel has spent the past 20 years working to make the beauty industry more inclusive, and she has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

Thanks to her tenacity and enthusiasm, her brand, Ateh Jewel Beauty, is stocked in Harrods, and her expertise has helped spark meaningful conversations about inclusivity, sustainability and self-empowerment, and to challenge outdated beauty standards.

Through her work as an advocate for mental health and neurodiversity awareness, Ateh continues to use her platform to empower people to embrace their authenticity and unique beauty.

As host of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, Ateh says: "This is my second act and I'm making it my best one yet. Longevity isn't only about living well for longer; it's about living better. It's about taking up space, setting boundaries, loving yourself fiercely and doing the things that bring you joy."

Dame Kelly Holmes

© Simão Nogueira "I've never felt more empowered in my life. I feel as if I've got my golden glow back!"

An Olympic, Commonwealth and European champion, Dame Kelly Holmes set the British records for the 600m, 800m and 1000m. Breaking boundaries both on and off the athletics track, she continues to inspire and motivate people across the world through her sporting career and mental health advocacy.

Carrying with her the belief that every child needs a hero, Kelly founded the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a scheme designed to mentor young people facing challenges in their everyday lives and to increase their confidence, resilience and self-esteem.

As she enters the next chapter of her life, her message is this: "Women supporting women has to be the most powerful thing we can do in our human race to move forward. I've never felt more empowered in my life. I feel as if I've got my golden glow back!"

Davina McCall

"My fifties are a banger of a decade!" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

As one of the UK's most loved TV presenters, Davina McCall has earned international recognition for her work debunking myths about the menopause.

In 2023, she was awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting and has inspired millions with her activism, research and education into the female body. Her books and TV series helped to destigmatise conversations around the menopause and sparked positive change in support available for women in the UK.

Having survived a life-threatening operation to remove a colloid cyst from her brain last November, Davina is positively embracing ageing. "My fifties are a banger of a decade! Every age has a different set of hurdles to get over, but I've calmed down a bit and I'm feeling a lot more at peace with myself."

Meera Syal

© Getty Images "I'm much better at compromise, but that comes with being older and wiser"

Actress Meera Syal entertains audiences far and wide with her comedy and thought-provoking writing. She was honoured with a Bafta Fellowship in 2023 and been heavily awarded for her contribution to the TV and film industries over the decades.

The comedienne, actress and writer has paved the way for greater diversity and representation in the arts, and her authentic, nuanced stories about British-Asian culture has helped to break down stereotypes, opening up the road for future generations of creative talent.

While Meera is busier than ever with the upcoming Revenge Club, she says now that she is in her 60s, she feels like she doesn't "have to prove anything the way I did before". She continues: "I suppose I'm much better at compromise, but that comes with being older and wiser. I'm more patient."

Myleene Klass

"At 47, I've finally found my voice and it's clear, unapologetic and brutally honest" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

From pop princess to fierce advocate, Myleene Klass is on a mission to use her platform for education and awareness about miscarriage and women's health.

The former member of Hear'Say has switched gears over the past decade and along with presenting radio and TV shows, she has focused her attention on campaigning for better support and policy change following her own experiences with miscarriage. She has since been awarded an MBE for her advocacy work in that field and is also a long-term ambassador for Save the Children UK.

Reflecting on her current position in life, Loose Women panellist Myleene says: "At 47, I've finally found my voice and it's clear, unapologetic and brutally honest."

Ruby Hammer

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "Ageing is a wonderful thing because it means you're living, you're alive. It's a blessing."

Ruby Hammer paints the faces of the rich and famous and has a client list that spans the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Sadie Frost, Sharon Stone and Elle MacPherson.

After many years working as a make-up artist at Fashion Weeks across the globe, she launched her own cosmetics brand, a move that saw her earn an MBE for her contribution to the cosmetics industry in 2007. Through her brand, she champions affordable luxury products that work and shares her knowledge with the general public.

Dismissing the idea of anti-ageing, Ruby says: "One of the most important things in being alive is ageing, so for me it's a blessing. So to keep fighting the process, anti-this, anti-that, it's not good. Ageing is a wonderful thing because it means you're living, you're alive. It's a blessing."

Trinny Woodall

"I feel ageless… I didn't stop caring, I stopped worrying" © Getty Images

Trinny Woodall's expertise in how to look and feel good has manifested itself in a variety of influential roles, from a beauty and skincare business to TV appearances.

With a mission to revolutionise beauty routines across the globe, Trinny and her brand Trinny London, which she launched at 53, are breaking boundaries when it comes to feeling our best. Following her own success, she dedicates her time to supporting other entrepreneurs and championing women in business.

Trinny's attitude towards life in your sixties is nothing but positive: "I feel ageless… I didn’t stop caring, I stopped worrying. I feel there's so much to do; I have this finite amount of time."

Twiggy

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "I’ve never really thought about age and I probably won’t retire"

One of the world's first supermodels, Twiggy goes down in fashion history for her era-defining "mod" look and her cultural impact on the Sixties.

She continues to be a pioneer and breaks the mould in her seventies as she spends her time supporting charities related to animal welfare and breast cancer research. Her work as a model helped to change the face of the fashion industry and has left a legacy that still helps to open doors for models from working-class backgrounds.

On ageing, Twiggy says: "Getting older doesn't mean throwing away a favourite-coloured lipstick or a fabulous pair of boots. Instead, it's about harnessing all the great things I have learnt over the years about what does and doesn't suit me and enjoying the way in which cleverly selected outfits can enhance the nice bits."

Tessy Ojo

"My Second Act is about legacy and liberation" © Simão Nogueira

Tessy Ojo's experience in driving change and redefining outcomes for young people has positioned her as one of the country's most notable civil society leaders.

She received a CBE in 2020 for her services to children and young people, and she continues to advocate for issues plaguing youth participation, diversity, charity growth, women in leadership and other social issues that affect young people. The award-winning businesswoman regularly delivers inspirational speeches and consults on the issues addressed above.

Tessy reflects on the legacy she wants to leave as she enters her next chapter and says: "I decided about ten years ago that every year I would mentor five women who were just starting out in their careers. They were largely going to be women of colour because I wanted to give back."

Jo Malone

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "Aging is not a failure but a privilege"

Jo Malone's name stands for so much more than simply a range of luxurious perfumes.

The entrepreneur has continued to be a symbol of perseverance and a source of inspiration for people both within the business world and outside it. Overcoming the challenges that arise with having severe dyslexia at a young age and beating aggressive breast cancer in her 30s, Jo proves that anything is possible, no matter the odds.

The perfumer looks towards her later life as an opportunity for more growth with Jo Loves and Jo Vodka: "I think I am living my gap year in the third chapter of my life… and it inspires me to want to continue to build and grow and create jobs, make great products and change the world. I've never felt closer to changing the world again for a long time."

Marie Helvin

"It doesn't matter how old I am. I'm always going to feel sexy and sensual in my own skin" © Simão Nogueira

Marie Helvin proves that age is just a number as she continues to strut up and down catwalks and front lingerie campaigns in her seventies.

The model, writer, and breast cancer survivor, is combatting the fashion industry's lack of age diversity one picture at a time, leaning on the reputation she originally built for herself in the Seventies and Eighties. As a writer, she has published three books as well as designed her own range of clothes.

Reflecting on how she feels about ageing, she confidently says: "I've always just taken it for granted that it doesn't matter how old I am. I'm always going to feel sexy and sensual in my own skin. It's something that I just never thought will disappear or die as I get older. I took it as a matter of fact."

Mariella Frostrup

© Getty Images "Fearlessness as you get older is a much more attractive quality than looking 28"

Famed for her insightful work as a journalist and broadcaster, HELLO! Second Act Agony Aunt, Mariella Frostrup, has become a leading figure in the world of women's health advocacy.

She uses her platform to campaign for gender equality and women's rights and, in 2024, was announced as a Government Menopause Employment Ambassador. Rising to prominence for her work as an arts critic and celebrity interviewer, Mariella has been part of the Booker Prize judging panel and is the voice in the lift of the London Overground.

Honest about her feelings towards ageing, Mariella, who has written two books on midlife, Cracking The Menopause and cookery book Menolicious, says: "I'm not old yet, but I feel older… It feels like a lot to keep on and not just go quiet and work on my dahlias. But I can't envisage that. At 90, I aspire to be Mary Berry: still working."

Glynis Barber

"To me, age is the energy someone exudes" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

Soap opera veteran and Hello! Second Act columnist Glynis Barber is loud and proud about sharing her passion for embracing ageing and is inspiring many to follow in her footsteps with her website, Ageless By Glynis Barber.

Glynis, who turned 70 earlier this year, has no plans to retire and is currently touring the UK with Death of The Nile. The Dempsey & Makepeace star notes: "I feel the weight of my experience, the length of the journey I've taken and the many miles I've travelled. It makes me feel seasoned and well-worn. Not young, but also not old. To me, age is the energy someone exudes."

Dame Denise Lewis

© Simão Nogueira "Owning that 40s and 50s space — feeling ageless and confident in who you are"

The Olympic gold medal winner is living proof that age is but a number. Her retirement from athletics in 2005 didn't mean slowing down. Instead, Denise simply switched lanes, from the track to the television studio, carving out a hugely successful career as a commentator and cementing her status as one of the most influential figures in British sport as President of Commonwealth Games England.

Having become a mum again for the fourth time aged 46, the L'Oreal ambassador and wellness advocate has now impressively pivoted her career again in 2025; in a stunning lingerie modelling shoot for Coco de Mer aged 53, and penning a self-help book, Adaptability: Seven Lessons to Thrive In A World of Competing Demands, to empower women in midlife.

"It's about stepping up and stepping out," she says. "Owning that 40s and 50s space — feeling ageless and confident in who you are."

Bobbi Brown

"I tell everyone when they're thinking of their next act, it's not just how you're going to make money. What brings you joy? Do what you love" © Shutterstock

Retirement is not a word you will find on Bobbi Brown's perfectly painted lips. Having already built and sold one beauty empire, the world-renowned entrepreneur and best-selling author is doing it all again aged 68 with Jones Road Beauty, a make-up line aimed at more mature skin.

A mentor to working parents, the mother of three puts her youthful energy down to dancing every day to hip hop music and finding a career that she loves.

"Women are more vibrant and active as they get older," she said on the Second Act podcast. "I tell everyone when they're thinking of their next act, it's not just how you're going to make money. What brings you joy? Do what you love."

Jo Wood

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "Every age brings its own kind of magic - and midlife, darling, is where the fun really begins."

Jo Wood proved it is never too late to start a new career. Shortly after celebrating her 70th birthday this year, she released her debut novel, The Resurrection of Flo, an ode to a woman in her 50s starting again.

She had a total reinvention of her own after decades of living the rock and roll lifestyle with her ex Rolling Stone star husband Ronnie Wood. She turned her passion for organic wellness, sustainability, and adventure into a vibrant celebration of life beyond forty.

"If I could tell my younger self one thing, it would be: don’t be afraid of getting older," Jo says. "Every age brings its own kind of magic — and midlife, darling, is where the fun really begins."

Tanya Moodie

"For me, being over forty means being grounded and fearless at the same time" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

It wasn't until actress Tanya Moodie was in her late 40s that she was recognised with a Breakthrough Award at the Royal Television Society Awards for her role as Meg in Motherland - and suddenly her career took on a second act of its own.

After decades of trending the boards with the likes of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, doors started to open for big budget film and TV shows and she landed roles in Star Wars, Lord of The Rings and most recently Amazon Prime show The Girlfriend opposite Robin Wright. A single mum to 18-year-old daughter Willow and step-daughter Shanti, she is a practising Buddhist and is vocal about supporting menopausal women on stage.

"For me, being over forty means being grounded and fearless at the same time," the 53-year-old says. "It's about adventure, purpose, and living a life that feels completely your own."

Susannah Constantine

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "In mid-life, if you support the inside, the outside will shine."

Style icon and queen of the second act, Susannah Constantine has had an incredible reinvention in her 60s.

Best known as one half of the iconic What Not to Wear fashion duo with Trinny Woodall, mother-of two Susannah showed her resilient spirit as she revealed she was seeking help for alcohol addiction in 2020. The TV personality is a much loved author, having published her memoir Ready For Absolutely Nothing, and has empowered others after opening up a conversation about how her lifelong struggle with anxiety and being diagnosed with ADHD has affected her in midlife.

"In mid-life, if you support the inside, the outside will shine," the 63-year-old says.

Michelle Griffith-Robinson

"You grow even more in your second act because you know who you are" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

After smashing her first act as a GB Olympic triple jumper, Michelle’s second act has seen her championing women in midlife to strive for the best out of their lives. Having retired from athletics, the mother-of-three has pivoted careers to become a life coach, personal trainer and motivational speaker.

But it is her tireless work in her 50s, advocating for others with her ambassadorial roles at Women's Aid, Diabetes UK and Menopause Mandate that has helped to transform the lives of women all over the UK. She has lobbied governments, opened up about her own tricky menopause journey and is an inspiration to midlife women.

Reflecting on her journey, she says: "This decade is rocking because I'm comfortable with who I am. I'm placing my energy into finding my joy in life. You grow even more in your second act because you know who you are."

Lady Victoria Beckham

© Contour by Getty Images "I woke up at 50, and I gave a s**t less"

From 90s Spice Girl to global luxury fashion entrepreneur, Victoria Beckham has nailed her pivot into her second act in the ultimate style.

At 51, she has shed her label of popstar WAG, embraced mid-life and fully come into her own with her eponymous fashion label and beauty brand, which has seen her clothes worn by royalty, Presidents' wives and A-List stars.

As a devoted mother of four, she showed in her recent Netflix documentary that success has not come easy as she carved out her own niche creating a fashion empire from the bottom up - all while juggling motherhood and being married to a world famous star. She is the ultimate inspiration for women to take a vision and work hard to achieve their dreams at any age.

"I woke up at 50, and I gave a s**t less," Lady Victoria said, of reaching her second act. "I read once that elegance is a privilege of age. I thought, that's so true. You get more comfortable with yourself as you get older."

Adele Parks MBE

"Getting old is a privilege" © Rachel Louise Brown Studio

Having celebrated an impressive 25 year career with her 25th book Our Beautiful Mess this year, powerhouse author Adele Parks has been writing the script for a generation of midlife women to grow up with.

The Yorkshire born author has redefined what it means to be a working single mother, as she embarked on a successful career with a 10-month-old son - selling six million books in 31 languages. Her tireless charity work with the literacy trust, helping inspire younger generations to read and write, earned her an MBE.

"I think ageing is way better than the alternative," she said. "Getting old is a privilege. Dying young sucks. I've never had a problem with ageing."

Kathy Lette

© Simão Nogueira "I’m putting the sex into sexagenarian"

Feminist firecracker Kathy Lette has been fighting the flag for women's rights for decades. Proving that the fairer sex can be strong, smart and sexy, the Britain-based Australian author uses her platform to bring serious subjects of the menopause and motherhood to light with her outrageous humour.

The mother-of-two has been a fierce campaigner for women’s health, having spoken about her own menopause journey and also worked to shine a light on children with autism, after her 34-year-old son Jules Robertson was diagnosed.

Now single and enjoying every moment of life, she says: "I'm putting the sex into sexagenarian."

Jo Good

"You're living off the results of the first chapter and all that you learnt" © Rixo

As the Middle Aged Minx, Jo Good flies the flag for women over 70 who are living life to the full. Having had a glittering career as an actress in Crossroads and on the West End, the BBC Radio host has embraced all her second act has to offer with her new unexpected career as a senior influencer.

Jo's lifestyle videos of her hot footing it about town, embracing fashion and beauty while refusing to slink into the background, are viewed by hundreds of thousands of fans who she inspires on the daily.

"What it means to me is celebrating everything I learnt in the first chapter," Jo says. "You're living off the results of the first chapter and all that you learnt and what is wonderful is that it's quite peaceful."

Amber Nuttall

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio "Your second act isn’t about slowing down; it’s about stepping into your stride"

Having had a successful career as a chef and business advisor to some of the most glamorous venues in London, Amber is spending her midlife firmly focusing on the future for the next generation.

As a dedicated environmentalist and ambassador to the Blue Marine Foundation, she uses her years of knowledge to advise others on how to protect the health of our health and environment. Not afraid to take on a challenge, the impressive campaigner launched Extreme Hangout COP26 last year to give the youth a voice in protecting the planet.

When it comes to ageing, Amber says: "Your second act isn’t about slowing down; it’s about stepping into your stride. With experience comes confidence and with confidence, the freedom to do the work you were truly meant to do."