Robbie Williams, 51, fears he's 'going blind' from weight-loss jabs as he issues warning to fans

Robbie Williams has revealed his fears that he may be "going blind" after using weight-loss jabs. The 51-year-old singer says his eyesight has become increasingly blurry and "is only getting worse," after taking injections – including Mounjaro. Robbie admitted he has struggled to see fans while performing She's The One on stage, and has urged others to "do their research" and be aware of potential risks before taking similar medication.

"I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research," he said in an interview with The Sun, adding: "I was quite an early adapter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good. It's been blurry for a while now, and it's only getting worse. I don't believe it's age, I believe it's the jabs."

The Angels hitmaker said he first realised something was wrong at an American football game, when he suddenly couldn't make out individual players and they became "just shapes on the field". He has since seen an optician and been prescribed new glasses, but at first he didn't realise his worsening eyesight might be linked to the injections.

"I've been to the optician about it but didn't mention the Mounjaro as I hadn't made the connection then," he added. "Of course it's worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research. But seriously, I'm that sick I'd probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robbie Williams tells his life story in this documentary

Robbie on his previous lifestyle habits

He previously admitted he had gone from weighing 13st 13lb down to 12st 1lb while using weight loss jabs. Speaking to The Times, Robbie said: "Babe, I'm on Ozempic...Well, something like Ozempic. It's like a Christmas miracle. I've gone from 13st 13lb to 12st 1lb. And I need it, medically. I've been diagnosed with type 2 self-loathing. It's shockingly catastrophic to my mental health to be bigger. My inner voice talks to me like Katie Hopkins talks about fat people. It's maddening."

© Getty Images Robbie Williams performed the official FIFA Club World Cup anthem prior to kick-off back in July

Robbie used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day and was previously entered into rehab for an addiction to prescription drugs. He also admitted that he feared he would die if he didn't change his bad lifestyle habits. Speaking on an episode of WW's Wellness That Works podcast back in 2020, the former Take That star admitted: "I knew I had to take action or I was going to die. Take it in small steps.

"You only get bucked off the horse so many times - daily, secondly, minutely, but you just keep getting back on the horse and then your percentage of who you are, where you are and how you feel about yourself and life will get better and better. But it's a hard journey."

How Mounjaro works

The main ingredient of Mounjaro is called tirzepatide, and unlike many other weight loss injections is known as a “dual agonist” treatment. "This is because it works on two natural hormones in the body called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), whereas many other injections mimic only the GLP-1 hormone," expert and head pharmacist Jason Murphy told HELLO!.

"By copying these hormones, Mounjaro sends signals to your brain that you’re full or as if you’ve just eaten, helping to reduce your appetite alongside delaying how quickly your stomach empties in order to make you feel fuller for longer." A clear guide on what to expect Mounjaro comes in a KwikPen, a pre-filled, disposable pen designed for single-patient use. Each pen contains four doses, which are taken once a week, so one pen lasts about a month.

© Getty Images The singer has been open about his previous lifestyle habits

"It is used to help manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise. When you use Mounjaro, you may notice reduced hunger and fewer cravings almost straight away. Over time, this can lead to noticeable weight loss, with clinical studies showing people lose more weight than with diet and exercise alone," added Jason.

"As with any prescribed medication, some people can also experience side effects such as nausea, diarrhoea and constipation. However, these can easily be managed safely at home with small diet and lifestyle changes such staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet containing plenty of fibre, whole foods and protein and moving more," he shared.

As with any prescription medication, Mounjaro must only be used under the direct supervision of a healthcare professional. Anyone experiencing severe or unusual side effects, such as blurred vision, should stop use immediately and seek medical advice.