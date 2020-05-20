Robbie Williams was in a reflective mood on Wednesday evening as he spoke about the "positive impact" a healthy lifestyle has had on his physical and mental health. The Angels singer shared a video on Instagram discussing how much happier he is now after becoming an ambassador for WW. In the clip, he said: "I'd done some very extreme things before where I've basically lived on fresh air; broth, some mango and that was it. I was so emotional and depressed and had all of these feelings coming up because my body was starving itself."

He added: "I've either been overweight and unhappy or been extreme and underweight and unhappy. Both of those places have led to depression. I seem to have found a middle way… this is the best I've been solidly for a long time. Consistency is the best I've ever been, I think."

Robbie Williams feels better than he has in a long time

Captioning the video, Robbie wrote: "I've said it before, but this really is the best I’ve felt in such a long time. By staying consistent with the programme on @ww.uk for over a year now, I’ve really noticed the positive impact it’s had not just physically, but mentally as well. Knowing that I can eat what I want and nothing is off-limits, the way I look and the way I feel now co-exist… and I feel amazing x."

Robbie Williams now exercises and eats healthier foods

Robbie, who shares children Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, with wife Ayda Field, previously admitted that he feared he would die if he didn't change his bad habits. Speaking on an episode of WW's Wellness That Works podcast last year, the former Take That star admitted: "I knew I had to take action or I was going to die. Take it in small steps.

"You only get bucked off the horse so many times - daily, secondly, minutely, but you just keep getting back on the horse and then your percentage of who you are, where you are and how you feel about yourself and life will get better and better. But it's a hard journey." Robbie used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day and was previously entered into rehab for an addiction to prescription drugs.

