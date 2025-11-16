The Cosby Show star still looks incredibly youthful at 58

Actress Lisa Bonet, who celebrates her 58th birthday on November 16 2025, still looks as striking as she did when she played the ever-cool Denise on The Cosby Show back in the 1980s. She has always possessed a kind of ethereal beauty and is well known for her boho style. Her signature look – thick, textured hair, minimalist makeup, earthy tones – has barely shifted in 40 years, and perhaps that’s why she appears so timeless. She’s always been authentically herself.

Even in her 50s, Lisa exudes the same serene energy that once made her the ultimate cool-girl icon of the ’90s. It's not just that she looks youthful; it’s that she carries herself with a calmness and self-assurance that makes her seem untouched by the usual pressures of Hollywood.

Lisa had daughter Zoe with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz in 1988. The couple split in 1993 and she went on to date Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa in 2005. The pair tied the knot 12 years after their relationship began, marrying in a secret ceremony in 2017. But, their wedded bliss didn't last long. They separated amicably in 2020 and finalized their divorce in January 2024. They share two children together, Lola, 18, and Nakoa-Wolfe, 16.

© Getty Images Lisa Bonet attends the VIP North American premiere of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" exhibition

Since their split, however, the pair have remained close, frequently maintaining that there is no bad blood between them or members of their blended family, with Jason enthusiastically attending The Batman premiere in 2022 to support Zoë with their two children.

© Getty Images for InStyle Lisa with daughter Zoe Kravitz and Jason Momoa

"We're just so proud," he said of his stepdaughter to Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. It's still family, you know?"

© FilmMagic Lisa with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa

Ex-husband Lenny Kravitz is equally effusive about his time spent with Lisa and his ongoing love and respect for her. "I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," he said in an interview with People.

© Getty Images Lisa with Lenny Kravitz in 1987.

After becoming a household name for her role on The Cosby Show, Lisa appeared in the spinoff A Different World. On the big screen, she made an impact early with the provocative thriller Angel Heart opposite Mickey Rourke, followed by roles in films like Enemy of the State, Biker Boyz and the cult-favourite High Fidelity, where she played musician Marie DeSalle. Lisa has also appeared in projects such as Girls, Life on Mars, The Red Road and the indie drama Road to Paloma.