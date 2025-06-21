Meet Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's 2 children

Jason Momoa, 45, and Lisa Bonet, 57, may no longer be a couple, but they are co-parents.

The Game of Thrones star and The Cosby Show actress share two children together, Lola, 17, and Nakoa-Wolfe, 16. Lisa shares another daughter, Zoë Kravitz, with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005. The couple married 12 years after their relationship began. They wed in a secret ceremony in 2017. But, their wedding bliss didn't last long. They separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in January 2024.

© Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Lisa, Jason, and Lola on the red carpet

But, no matter the status of their relationship, both Jason and Lisa put their kids first.

Here's all we know about their two children.

Lola Momoa, 17

Lola Iolani Momoa was born in 2007. Her middle name is Hawaiian and means "royal hawk," honoring her dad's roots.

© Instagram Jason and his little girl

When his daughter was born, Jason was filming a movie in Canada.

"I missed about seventy calls," he remembered in a conversation with Esquire. "And I woke up and freaked [out.]"

Lola is a gorgeous mix of her two parents. And according to her dad, she is a huge fan of sitcoms.

"My daughter's massively into Friends," he told PEOPLE. "It's a trip to watch what I probably watched when I was a kid, now that my daughter loves this show."

Lola has a lot of role models. Her mom and dad, of course, but her big sister too.

Jason wishing Lola a happy 17

"I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family," Jason told Men's Health about his wishes for Lola to emulate Zoë.

Lola is a singer and joined Jason on stage during a concert in Los Angeles to perform a cover of Amy Winehouse's song "Valerie."

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 16

Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, who goes by "Wolfie", was born in 2008. Just like his big sister, Wolfie has Hawiian names. Nakoa means "warrior," Manakauapo refers to the dark and rainy weather he was born amidst, and Namakaeha is Jason's middle name.

Jason didn't grow up with a dad at home, but is proud to be a present father to his children.

"I didn't know what it takes to be a dad," he told InStyle. "And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so.' I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."

© FilmMagic Lisa Bonet, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola Momoa

Wolfie does martial arts and helps his dad while he trains for his action scenes in the Dune series alongside Timothée Chalamet.

"There's definitely these intimate moments where I'm signaling to my son," Jason told IndieWire. "That's a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That's to Timothée in the movie, but that's to my son in real life."

Nakoa-Wolf is an actor just like his parents. And he's joining on screen! He's set to star in the third installment of Dune as Leto II, son of Paul Atreides and Chani (played by Zendaya).