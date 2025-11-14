Gabrielle Union throws next-level themed birthday bash for daughter Kaavia

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, went all out for their daughter Kaavia's seventh birthday celebration, complete with hundreds of pink balloons and a life-sized Hello Kitty to make her day. The seven-year-old looked ecstatic in the photos shared to Instagram, dressed in a '70s-style light pink jumpsuit with a halter neck. She made sure to snap a photo with her family at the event, including with her 18-year-old sister, Zaya. The teen donned a beige minidress for the occasion, paired with two brown belts and brown knee-high boots.

© Getty Images Birthday bash Gabrielle was glowing in a black sleeveless shirt and beige trousers, while Dwyane sported blue jeans and a white shirt with a matching white beanie. Kaavia also snapped a picture with a pair of giant Hello Kitty cutouts and dug into a Hello Kitty cake with her name on it in gold lettering.



© Getty Blended family Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed Kaavia in November 2018 via surrogate, after several years of trying for a baby. Dwyane is also a father to Zaire, 22, and Zaya, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches. He also welcomed a son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer in 2013, and is the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.



© Instagram Touching tribute The proud parents shared a touching tribute to their daughter to celebrate her birthday on November 7, alongside several photos and videos of Kaavia throughout her childhood. "Kaavia James Union Wade where do we even begin and where has the time gone?" the couple began in the caption. "It's your golden 7th birthday and every bit of you from head to toe shines just as bright."



© Instagram Another year older "From the moment we knew you were coming, all we could do was imagine who you'd look like, how you'd sound, what your personality would be, and baby you have not disappointed. At all," they continued. "Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and for gracing the world with your presence. You've been a gift to us every step of the way and today we get to gift you in return. HAPPY (GOLDEN) 7TH BIRTHDAY QUEEN KAAVIA!!!"



© Instagram Kaavia's big dream Gabrielle and Dwyane often share insight into their lives with Kaavia on social media, and the budding star revealed during her graduation ceremony that she wanted to be an actor when she grew up, much to the surprise of her parents. "I swear this was not rehearsed," the Bring It On star wrote at the start of a TikTok video documenting the graduation ceremony, before Kaavia could be heard detailing her acting dreams.

