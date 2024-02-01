Lenny Kravitz addresses current relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet following Jason Momoa divorce

Lenny Kravitz looks back at his iconic marriage to Lisa Bonet with nothing but love, admiration, and gratitude for how it has evolved.

It has been over thirty years since the "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" singer and The Cosby Show actress divorced in 1993 after five years of marriage, and in that time, the two have worked on and maintained a strong bond, which even extends to Lisa's now ex-husband, Jason Momoa, and her kids with the Aquaman actor.

The former pair are also parents to daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, and her famous dad recently opened up about the early beginnings of their blended family.

WATCH: All About Zoë Kravitz

Speaking with People ahead of the March release of his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light, Lenny reflected on the early stages of his career, and how much Lisa contributed to it and his now signature style.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," he declared.

Lenny and Lisa first met back in 1985, backstage at a New Edition concert, and the two quickly became one, both in style and partnership. The whirlwind relationship inspired the Grammy winner's 1989 debut album Let Love Rule, which catapulted him into stardom (and sex symbol status).

© Getty The former pair tied the knot in 1987, two years after they met as teenagers

Of how his then wife inspired his signature look, he recalled: "I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting," before revealing: "Lisa was like, 'Keep it. It looks good.'"

MORE: Jason Momoa makes rare revelation about his home life with two children after Lisa Bonet divorce

MORE: Jason Momoa joined by teen kids with Lisa Bonet in appearance post-divorce – and his son is his double

He also maintained his focus at the time was set solely on his music and his relationship, and not on his budding sex symbol status, explaining: "I wasn't thinking, 'Oh, this is sexy.' I was just living and doing."

© Getty The two, who share daughter Zoë, have maintained a close friendship

Lenny added: "I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn't paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music."

MORE: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's staggering net worths revealed amid divorce

"We were quite the family," he also noted of when they became a family-of-three, musing: "We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë's mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit."

© Getty Jason, Lisa, Lenny and Zoë in 2010

Thirty years after their split – which he attributed to having been struggling emotionally and how young they were (23 and 20 when they married) – Lenny can now confidently say: "The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life.

"We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.