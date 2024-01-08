Lisa Bonet reveals surprising new details about separation from Jason Momoa as she officially files for divorce – read more

It's official, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting divorced. The actress, 56, filed for a divorce from the 44-year-old actor on Monday, according to court documents obtained by People.

The former couple announced their separation in January 2022, however documents reveal that they in fact have been separated for nearly a year and a half longer, listing the date of separation as October 7, 2020.

The pair began a relationship in 2005 and despite rumors suggesting they tied the knot just a couple years later, they didn't make their union official till October 2017.

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa are officially filing for divorce two years after announcing their separation

Jason and Lisa share two children: daughter Lola Iolani, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Lisa is asking for joint custody and no spousal support from either side. She is also a mom to actress Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Both parties currently remain largely unattached, with Aquaman actor Jason recently linked with actress Eiza González, who he dated from February-June 2022.

Almost exactly two years ago, The Cosby Show star Lisa shared in a joint statement announcing their separation: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

© Getty Images The former couple are the parents of two children and Lisa is requesting joint custody

"And so," they added: "We share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage," stating that they chose to share the news "not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.

© Getty Images They've maintained a close relationship with each other and their blended family despite the split

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

Since their separation, however, the pair have remained close, frequently maintaining that there is no bad blood between them or members of their blended family, with Jason enthusiastically attending The Batman premiere in 2022 to support Zoë with their two children.

© Getty Images The pair met in 2005 and tied the knot in 2017

"We're just so proud," he said of his stepdaughter to Entertainment Tonight. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"

The former couple met at a jazz club in 2005 and bonded over beer, but the DC star told James Corden that he, in fact, had a crush on Lisa ever since he saw her on The Cosby Show.

© Getty Images Jason and his two children with Lisa showed up at "The Batman" premiere in 2022 to support stepdaughter Zoë

"Ever since I was 8 years old – I saw her on TV and I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" he joked. "I was like, 'I'm gonna stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm gonna get you.' I just always wanted to meet her and she was the queen, always."

