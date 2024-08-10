Holly Ramsay shares surprising details of post-Olympics date night with swimmer Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have just returned from Paris where the swimmer competed in the 2024 Olympics.

Whilst Holly couldn't help but gush about how proud she was of her athlete boyfriend after touching down in the UK, but she also revealed the unexpected location of their post-Olympics date night.

© Instagram Holly and Adam headed to Five Guys for their post-Olympics date night

"Date night @adampeaty [hamburger emoji]," she penned alongside a photo of the inside of Five Guys.

Holly also shared a video of the moment Adam hugging Holly and his three-year-old son George poolside following his silver medal win.

"Still not over it [star emoji] proud is an understatement, glad to have you home [praying and love heart emoji]"

The special moment struck a chord with Holly's followers who took to the comments section with sweet words for the couple.

Adam's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones replied writing: "Entire nation is so proud of him!"

Meanwhile, one follower wrote: "Total legend. Makes me cry every time to see the emotion of it all. Incredible achievement and lovely for him to have you and his little boy and mum there."

© Instagram Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit to cheer on Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics

A third added: "Congratulations to your man! He is awesome!!! Well deserved!"

It's safe to say Holly was a role model girlfriend in the French capital, not only being there to support her adoring boyfriend, but she also served as serious style inspiration during her trip overseas.

© Instagram Holly looked beautiful in a black lace slip dress

One of her killer looks saw Gordon Ramsay's eldest daughter slip into a black pleated mini skirt and figure-hugging black T-shirt. She paired the matching set with a gorgeous black leather Longchamp bag.

She wore her lengthy brunette tresses down, cascading past her shoulders. Accessoring her look she added two understated gold pendant necklaces.

© Instagram Holly has been every inch the supportive girfriend

Another incredible fashion moment from the influencer saw her wearing a satin slip dress adorned with lace on the neckline and around the waist.

"Aujourd’hui en Paris!" she wrote, accessoring her all-black ensemble with the same ultra-chic bag.