Dynasty star Linda Evans stuns fans with ageless appearance as she turns 83

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared to mark her 83rd birthday, Linda Evans radiated timeless elegance, leaving fans in awe of her youthful glow. HELLO! observed that within minutes of posting, thousands of fans rushed to celebrate the milestone, and her astonishingly fresh appearance.

Posed in soft golden light, the former Dynasty star beamed at the camera, her blonde hair styled in gentle waves and a pale blush top complementing her natural complexion effortlessly. The portrait captured the serene, luminous presence that made her one of the most beloved faces on television.

"Eighty-Three — Still in Love with Life. Feeling grateful, glowing, and ready for what’s next. My heart is full and my gratitude runs deep" she captioned the post.

She added, "A new shoot, new pictures — and still so much love for this beautiful journey called life. Thank you all for being such a meaningful part of it.”

Fans quickly filled the comment section with heartfelt tributes. "And still so stunning. What a wonderful example you are for all of us" wrote one follower.

© Getty Images Linda and John Forsythe in 1981

Another praised her positivity: "What an inspiring post from a timeless lady! Here’s to your next amazing adventures.” A third added, "Happy birthday! I only hope that in 16 years’ time, I look half as good as you at 83. You’re still a role model.”

Linda’s enduring appeal is a testament not just to her beauty but to her extraordinary career. Before Dynasty turned her into a global icon, Linda was already a seasoned television actress, gaining recognition as Audra Barkley in the acclaimed Western series The Big Valley (1965–1969). Throughout the 1970s she appeared in more than 20 television shows, solidifying her status as one of the most versatile actresses of her generation.

© Instagram Linda at 83 years old

Her role as Krystle Carrington, the warm-hearted wife of Blake Carrington and the on-screen rival to Joan Collins’ famously glitzy Alexis, cemented her place in television history. Dynasty (1981–1989) became a cultural phenomenon, and Linda’s portrayal earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series in 1982, along with multiple consecutive nominations.

HELLO! has followed Linda’s career and public appearances for decades, witnessing her graceful evolution from TV ingénue to Hollywood legend.

After leaving Dynasty shortly before its finale in 1989, Linda semi-retired from acting, shifting her focus to fitness and opening a chain of fitness centres in California, a move that reflected her long-standing enthusiasm for health and wellbeing.

Health experts at Mayo Clinic note that lifelong movement and stress management can significantly support vitality and longevity into later decades, helping explain why Linda still appears so radiant today.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Linda, John Forsythe and Joan Collins on Dynasty

Linda reprised her role as Krystle for the 1991 TV miniseries Dynasty: The Reunion, and later starred in the touring stage play Legends (2006–2007) alongside her former co-star Joan Collins.

Though tabloids often speculated about off-screen rivalry between the two, Linda set the record straight in Closer Weekly: "We never had one personal fight in the nine years we did the show together. It was just that when the camera rolled, they wrote us to beat each other up.”

She added that while stunt scenes demanded coordination and skill, the pair always found humour in the exaggerated drama: "There were always a lot of laughs because it was so absurd."

© Disney General Entertainment Con Dynasty cast

Linda’s most recent acting credit was in the critically acclaimed drama Swan Song (2021), starring opposite Jennifer Coolidge.

Today, she frequently shares throwback photos, motivational reflections and video messages with her nearly 100,000 Instagram followers, keeping a warm and genuine connection to her audience.