The Bold & the Beautiful star Scott Clifton shares rare photo of mini-me son Ford amid huge milestone  

Scott Clifton has been winning hearts on The Bold & the Beautiful as Liam Spencer since joining the cast in 2009, yet it was his son who won the hearts of his fans recently after reaching a major milestone.

Scott's son, Ford, turned nine years old in May, shocking the legion of fans who remember when the elementary schooler was born.

Touching tribute

© Instagram Scott shared a sweet tribute to Ford on his ninth birthday

The actor took to social media to share a touching tribute to Ford, who looked just like his dad with his blonde-brown hair, brown eyes and sweet smile.

"Introducing Ford Robert Clifton, the Preteen," Scott wrote alongside a series of photos of his son.

"I remember incredulously Googling it when you told me that a year ago: 'Hey Dad, did you know I'll technically be considered a 'preteen' on my next birthday?' At the time, nine seemed like such an arbitrary age to be told I would have to start seeing you as the official prototype of a hormonal, smelly, rebellious, girl-curious, independence-hungry young man who'd rather suffer a thousand geometry textbook paper cuts than be caught telling his lame dad 'I love you too' in public."

© Instagram He shared that Ford was a "genius" with an incredible "capacity for intimacy"

He continued: "But as it turns out, you do tell me you love me too - often, openly, and without solicitation or self-consciousness. They were the last words to escape you last night, falling gently asleep on my lap as we processed the day."

The 40-year-old added that he can't believe Ford's "genius" and "capacity for intimacy".

"No child should have to carry the divorce of his parents on his shoulders, and you've had to manage your loyalties far earlier in life than anyone deserves," he shared. "It could have broken you, and if it had, it would have been your mother's and my greatest sin. But my god, you made a canvas out of Kevlar."

© Instagram The soap star shared a series of photos of his son for the special day

Scott declared how proud he was of Ford as he watched his personality grow and develop over the years.

"I wish I could tell myself from one year ago that it's okay to exhale, because you will always be everything at once to me: my child, my teen, my man, my hero. My Ford. I love you. Happy ninth birthday," he concluded.

A modern family

© Getty Images for Celebrate the M The 40-year-old welcomed his son in 2016

He accompanied the heartfelt message with photos of the nine-year-old on a camping trip, tying his shoes, and a drawing that Ford had done.

Scott's fans took to the comments to exclaim how poetic his words were, with one writing, "The tribute of all tributes," while another added, "What beautiful words to describe your son."

The actor was married to Nicole Lampson for over ten years, until they split in February 2023. At the time, Scott told Soap Opera Digest that the decision was made to protect their son.

© Instagram Scott and Nicole were married for over 10 years

"Our choice was born of a commitment to one another's happiness and, above all, giving our son Ford the best life we can," he explained.

"She remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime, and my closest confidant and the decision has only deepened the love and respect we have for one another."

