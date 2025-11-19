Claudia Schiffer’s lookalike daughter Clementine, 21, stuns in plunging corset

Claudia Schiffer’s daughter Clementine Vaughn has sent fans into a frenzy with a jaw-dropping series of photos that show her turning heads in a deeply plunging corset ensemble. HELLO! observed that the images sparked an immediate wave of excitement, with fans comparing the 21-year-old's look to her supermodel mother’s iconic 1990s era.

In one shot, Clementine kneels beside a friend, arching her back with a sultry gaze, her cascading blonde locks framing her face like a '90s fashion editorial. She wore a cream brocade corset-style top with puff sleeves and a cinched brown belt that drew attention to her hourglass silhouette.

© Instagram Clementine and friends in New York

Another photo captures her sandwiched between two friends at what appears to be a buzzy evening gathering in New York City. Clementine’s corset steals focus, showing off her curves, while she keeps her expression playful and relaxed. Her bronzed glow, minimal makeup, and turquoise earrings complete the throwback glam look, echoing her mother’s iconic style from her heyday.

Fashion commentators have noted that 1990s supermodel aesthetics, cinched silhouettes, brocade textures and soft glam hair, have surged back into trend over the past two years, making Clementine’s styling perfectly in line with the current runway revival. HELLO! has followed Clementine’s rise closely, from her university years to her early steps in the fashion-influencer space, where she frequently shares glimpses of European holidays, chic nights out and sky-high city selfies.

© Instagram Clementine shares sultry photos on social media

Clementine’s love for style mirrors her mother’s legendary career. Claudia strutted the runway for Chanel, Versace and Valentino, and graced the covers of fashion’s most prestigious publications, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

She even sat in the crowd as Claudia walked in the Versace 2024 Spring Summer Show during Milan Fashion Week in 2023, proudly cheering on her mom from the sidelines.

The German native revealed in The Guardian in 2023 that, to no one's surprise, a passion for fashion runs among her daughters. "I have kept so many pieces over the years, including my Valentino wedding dress," she said. "My daughters are now starting to wear my vintage pieces, too, but in a style of their own."

"I love watching how they put together outfits. Wardrobe sharing, swapping and preloved seems second nature to my daughters' generation."

© PA Images via Getty Images Claudia with her husband Matthew Vaughn, new baby Clementine and son Casper, 2004

Claudia shares Clementine, her son Caspar, 22, and her youngest daughter Cosimo, 15, with her husband of 23 years, Matthew Vaughn. The British filmmaker and the model settled their family in the English countryside, where Clementine is slowly paving a path in the fashion influencer space.

The 55-year-old mother of three told Vogue that of all of her children, Clementine loves to raid her closet the most.

"She loves oversized everything: sweatshirts and big chains. She's always saying, 'What have you got from the '90s, mom?'"

The mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of Pop Magazine in September, looking like sisters with their matching blonde hair and sculpted bone structures.

"Honoured to share @thepopmag cover with my daughter, @clementinevaughn," Claudia wrote underneath the magazine cover.

© Instagram Clementine shares holiday photo on social media

"She is a budding creative and really wishes to be behind the camera, but bringing her to set means the world to me. We are both ecstatic."

This isn't the first time the supermodel has gushed about her middle child; when Clementine turned 20 in November, she wrote a lengthy caption praising her daughter.

"My old soul, Clementine, turns 20 today. The most empathetic yet fiery Scorpio. Who has been called the 'hardest working' at every job she's had," the caption read.

"She's passionate, tenacious, and curious with the strongest sense of self and depth. To know you is to be inspired by your positive mindset and contagious zest for life."

She continued: "Can't wait to see you grow further in your new art/fashion student adventure, marching to the beat of your own drum."