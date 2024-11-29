Claudia Schiffer's daughter Clementine is her mother's twin in sizzling photo

Claudia Schiffer's supermodel genes evidently run deep among her kids, especially in her eldest daughter, Clementine.

The 20-year-old stunned fans recently with her latest Instagram post, which featured a black and white picture of Clementine standing in front of a beautiful mountain view sporting a sizzling one-piece swimsuit.

The black swimwear featured a plunging neckline and cutouts above the hip, showcasing her incredible figure.

Clementine wore a sarong wrapped around her hips, and her long blonde hair cascaded down her back in beachy waves; she was the spitting image of her mother in the picture.

The budding fashion influencer never fails to showcase her luxurious lifestyle, snapping everything from European holidays to skyscraper selfies. She shares her love of fashion with her mom, Claudia, who strutted the runway for the likes of Chanel, Versace and Valentino and graced the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Elle.

She even sat in the crowd as Claudia walked in the Versace 2024 Spring Summer Show during Milan Fashion Week in 2023, proudly cheering on her mom from the sidelines.

© Instagram The black and white photo featured Clementine in front of a mountainous view

The German native revealed in The Guardian in 2023 that, to no one's surprise, a passion for fashion runs among her daughters. "I have kept so many pieces over the years, including my Valentino wedding dress," she said. "My daughters are now starting to wear my vintage pieces, too, but in a style of their own."

"I love watching how they put together outfits. Wardrobe sharing, swapping and preloved seems second nature to my daughters' generation."

Claudia shares Clementine, her son Caspar, 21, and her youngest daughter Cosimo, 14, with her husband of 22 years, Matthew Vaughn. The British filmmaker and the model settled their family in the English countryside, where Clementine is slowly paving a path in the fashion influencer space.

© Instagram Clementine is a budding fashionista

The 54-year-old mother of three told Vogue that of all of her children, Clementine loves to raid her closet the most.

"She loves oversized everything: sweatshirts and big chains. She's always saying, 'What have you got from the '90s, mom?'"

The mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of Pop Magazine in September, looking like sisters with their matching blonde hair and sculpted bone structures.

© Instagram The 20-year-old is Claudia's middle child, whom she shares with husband Matthew Vaughn

"Honoured to share @thepopmag cover with my daughter, @clementinevaughn," Claudia wrote underneath the magazine cover.

"She is a budding creative and really wishes to be behind the camera, but bringing her to set means the world to me. We are both ecstatic."

This isn't the first time the supermodel has gushed about her middle child; when Clementine turned 20 in November, she wrote a lengthy caption praising her daughter.

© Karwai Tang Claudia married the English filmmaker in 2002

"My old soul, Clementine, turns 20 today. The most empathetic yet fiery Scorpio. Who has been called the 'hardest working' at every job she's had," the caption read.

"She's passionate, tenacious, and curious with the strongest sense of self and depth. To know you is to be inspired by your positive mindset and contagious zest for life."

She continued: "Can't wait to see you grow further in your new art/fashion student adventure, marching to the beat of your own drum."