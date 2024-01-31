Claudia Schiffer's dashing son Casper turns 21 and sparks reaction with new photos

Where does the time go? That is what Claudia Schiffer was left wondering when her oldest child, Casper, turned 21 on January 30.

To honor her firstborn, the supermodel took to Instagram with a series of images of him proving he's the perfect blend of his mom and dad, director, Matthew Vaughn.

Casper looked every inch the male model in the photos in which he was casually strolling through the streets of London, smoking a cigarette.

© Getty Claudia shares her children with her husband Matthew Vaughn

He wore a long, dark coat and newsboy hat and sported stubble. "My son Caspar is 21 today" Claudia captioned the post. "He is the sweetest, caring, most mischievous, smart, clever, with a sense of humour, well mannered, and sporty.

"He beats us all at tennis, croquet, backgammon, chess, table tennis, skiing, pool and more… You have got it all: the perfect English gentleman. Mama and Daddy are proud of you. Loooove you."

Fellow model and friend, Elle McPherson, was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Can you believe our sons? Cy is turning 21 next week too - seems not so long ago we were picking them up together at the school gates."

Danish model, Helena Christensen also chimed in and wrote: "Happy birthday to your handsome son."While there were plenty of congratulatory messages to Casper, there were also some fans who were divided over her choice of photos.

© Getty Claudia's husband Matthew Vaughn recently directed Argylle

"Couldn’t she pick pictures without promoting cigarettes?" wrote one, as another asked: "Cigarettes?"But there were plenty of Claudia's social media followers who pointed out that Casper was likely just smoking for the photoshoot.

Claudia and Matthew share three children together; Casper, Clementine, 19, and Cosima, 14.

The family spends most of their time in the UK where they own a modern countryside manor and an Elizabethan mansion in Suffolk too.

Claudia has previously spoken about being a mother when she told Stylist magazine: "I come from a big family and I always wanted to have kids of my own. Before I met Matthew, I worked non-stop.

© Getty Claudia recently caused controversy by packing her cat into a bag to attend a premiere

"But once we got together, suddenly a whole new world seemed to open up. Matthew and I are a team."

Talking about the moment she knew Matthew was the one, she told The Guardian. "I'd never found anyone that perfect and I just thought, oh, there's no perfect man out there. Then I met him. He had everything I wanted in a man. He completely swept me off my feet."

